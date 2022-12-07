Another pair of storms to bring more rain and snow to Northern California

(KTXL) — After receiving a break from rain and snow for a few days, another pair of storms is moving into Northern California bringing more valley rain and mountain snow.

The FOX40 Weather Team predicts that the first storm appears to be the weaker of the two and will move through the area relatively quickly bringing a short break from the rain on Friday.

According to the NWS, the first storm will bring rain to the valley and moderate snow in the mountains.

The FOX40 Weather Team predicts the second storm will be stronger and move in late Friday through Sunday. There will be widespread valley rain and mountain snow across Northern California.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center , a winter storm watch has been put in place for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County, Lassen Park, Lassen-Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties from 10 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. However, a winter storm watch has been issued in these areas until Sunday evening.

There has also been a winter storm advisory for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County and Lassen Park from 10 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

During the last storm the NWS reported that the areas of the Boreal Ski Resort and Soda Springs Ski Resort each received 22 inches of snow while Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and the Caltrans office in Kingvale each received 7 inches, Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort received 6 inches, Kirkwood Ski Resort received 5 inches the Caltrans office in Soda Springs received 4 inches, and Dodge Ridge Ski Resort received 9 inches.

