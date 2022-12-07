Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
DEP: Investigation into Cambria County gas leak revealed 'numerous violations' by company
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection say the investigation into last month's gas leak at the Equitrans Midstream Rager Mountain storage facility in Jackson Township revealed "numerous violations." As a result, the DEP has issued multiple orders to Equitrans to correct its...
DEP says leaks, spill damage continue at storage site where gas leaked for weeks
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it’s found gas leaking at several wells at the same Cambria County natural gas storage site where an uncontrolled gas leak spewed a large amount of methane for nearly two weeks last month. Though the leaks aren’t as serious the previous incident,...
wccsradio.com
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
WJAC TV
New cell tower in Huntingdon Co. a boon to first responders
SHADE GAP, Pa. (WJAC) — Rural broadband continues to expand. Lawmakers, AT&T, FirstNet, and others unveiled a new cell tower in Huntingdon County on Friday. Cell signals are few and far between in many parts of the county. Lawmakers and responders 6 News spoke with hope this is just another step toward providing broadband to everyone across the Commonwealth.
WJAC TV
Cambria County house fire emphasizes need for caution in home heating methods
Residents in Lorain Borough woke up to a house fire on Friday night on the 400th block of Ohio St. Crews were dispatched a little after 11pm to a two-story home with smoke and flames visible from the street. The fire was quickly put out, but firefighters found a lot...
130-acre expansion coming to Johnstown airport
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST). Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport […]
WJAC TV
A Middle Taylor Township road continues to cause issues for a local wedding venue
In Cambria County, some people are not happy with the condition of some of the roads in Middle Taylor Township. One couple says recent grant money awarded to the township was supposed to fix some of those roads, including one that leads to their wedding venue, but they say now the township is using that money to fix other roads in the same area.
WJAC TV
'We want closure:' reward money increased for information in Johnstown double homicide
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The faces of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, his dog Daniel, and 36-year-old Britney Rummell are plastered on billboards in Johnstown. It's to make sure that their unsolved murders stay on the forefront of the community's mind about eight months after the incident occurred. "All homicides,...
Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
PennDOT to install signals on Route 30, shift southbound Route 119 lanes in Youngwood
PennDOT hopes to improve safety at key intersections along Route 30 in Westmoreland County by installing lighted signs to alert motorists about upcoming traffic signals. The work by contractor Bruce Merrilees Electric Co. is expected to trigger single-lane restrictions on the highway between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays, beginning Monday.
WJAC TV
Lawyer in Osaze Osagie lawsuit requests more time to 'complete the discovery process'
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — “We want more time for pre-trial work.” That’s the request being made to a federal judge overseeing the lawsuit against State College Borough by the family of Osaze Osagie. Osagie was shot to death in 2019 when three State College police...
Bellefonte residents divided on proposed short-term rental ordinance as council gathers feedback
The Bellefonte borough council will continue to take written comments on the proposed ordinance through Dec. 19.
Cambria County Officials hope to fight blighted homes with new program
CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ)– Cambria County will soon be taking steps to combat blighted properties that are eye sores in communities across the county. “Cambria County never had a plan to eradicate blight,” President Commissioner of Cambria County Tom Chernisky said. “Addition by subtraction, and that’s what we are doing. Getting rid of blight, putting properties […]
Cambria County fire company to install free smoke alarms for those in need
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria announced that they’ll be partnering with the American Red Cross to help those in need. The American Red Cross’s campaign “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” works to provide free smoke alarms and free installations nationwide to those who need them. According to […]
Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
State College
Bellefonte Waterfront Project stalls, again
BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has stalled once again — at least for the winter months. According to Bellefonte Borough manager Ralph Stewart, developer Tom Songer II has informed the borough that ground will not be broken this winter. “The owner of the property, Mr. Tom Songer,...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
