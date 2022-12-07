ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

wccsradio.com

OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New cell tower in Huntingdon Co. a boon to first responders

SHADE GAP, Pa. (WJAC) — Rural broadband continues to expand. Lawmakers, AT&T, FirstNet, and others unveiled a new cell tower in Huntingdon County on Friday. Cell signals are few and far between in many parts of the county. Lawmakers and responders 6 News spoke with hope this is just another step toward providing broadband to everyone across the Commonwealth.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

130-acre expansion coming to Johnstown airport

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST). Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Officials hope to fight blighted homes with new program

CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ)– Cambria County will soon be taking steps to combat blighted properties that are eye sores in communities across the county. “Cambria County never had a plan to eradicate blight,” President Commissioner of Cambria County Tom Chernisky said. “Addition by subtraction, and that’s what we are doing. Getting rid of blight, putting properties […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
State College

Bellefonte Waterfront Project stalls, again

BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has stalled once again — at least for the winter months. According to Bellefonte Borough manager Ralph Stewart, developer Tom Songer II has informed the borough that ground will not be broken this winter. “The owner of the property, Mr. Tom Songer,...
BELLEFONTE, PA

