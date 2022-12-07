Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher and twin Michael reveal the 'jealousy' that almost took them down
Ashton Kutcher and twin Michael Kutcher were 'just one and two for so many years.' Then fame came for one, and jealousy came for the other.
Ashton Kutcher Confesses He Thought About Jumping Off A Balcony To Save Twin Brother's Life: 'Take My Heart'
Ashton Kutcher would have given up his life to save his twin brother, Michael.In Paramount+’s latest episode of The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old siblings dished on the ongoing hardships their family faced after Michael was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a very young age. Ashton and Michael’s mother, Diane, didn’t find out she was having twins until the day they were born, and it wasn’t until three years later that she “could just tell” Michael was different from his brother. ASHTON KUTCHER CALLS WIFE MILA KUNIS 'THE BEST' AFTER BEING BY HIS...
Ashton Kutcher describes his struggles with vasculitis: "Suddenly, you can't see"
Ashton Kutcher may be known as a lovable goofball in series like "That '70s Show" and "Dude, Where's My Car?" But he has struggled with his health in the past, including a rare form of vasculitis. Kutcher recently opened up about the symptoms that suddenly disrupted his life. "I woke...
Ashton Kutcher’s comments on underage Hilary Duff being called ‘one of the creepiest things a human can say’
A resurfaced clip of Ashton Kutcher joking about an underage Hilary Duff has been labelled 'one of the creepiest things a human can say'. Kutcher helped pull a prank on Duff on the popular noughties show Punk'd, and while the show itself would still entertain most of us to this day, one of the gags hasn't aged so well.
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
BET
Tichina Arnold To Jennifer Hudson, She's 'The Best Date Ever' After Going Through Menopause
Actress Tichina Arnold got candid about dating as she experienced menopause during her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. On November 16, the 53-year-old The Neighborhood star opened up about going through the “change of life” with the EGOT host. Jennifer Hudson and Arnold were comfy on the set’s sofa when the Chicago native jumped straight to the point.
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update From Hospital After Undergoing Major Surgery
Pink is celebrating 16 years of marriage with husband Carey Hart this year, but there aren't going to be any major activities to mark the occasion as Hart is currently recovering from serious spinal surgery. The former motocross competitor shared an update on social media from his hospital bed earlier...
suggest.com
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Nick Carter Denies Raping 17-Year-Old Fan As ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special
A woman alleges that the incident occurred on a tour bus in 2001.
Joanna Gaines Returns to Koreatown with Her Daughters 20 Years After Eye-Opening First Visit
"I was seeing the beauty of being unique and realized that what made me different was actually the best part about me," the Fixer Upper star said of the meaningful experience Joanna Gaines is opening up about a formative experience she had in her twenties. On Wednesday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a powerful video of herself and her two daughters walking through Koreatown in New York City. In her Instagram caption, she wrote how meaningful the neighborhood is for her when it comes to her Korean...
Anne Heche’s Son Gets Control of Estate After Battle With Her Ex
Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon has been granted control of the late actress’ estate after a tumultuous legal battle with her ex, actor James Tupper. Tupper had argued Laffoon wasn’t “suitable” to run her estate due to his age, unemployment status, and apparently estranged relationship with Heche at the time she died. He also had expressed concern that his and Heche’s son, Atlas Tupper, wouldn’t be properly taken care of, claiming that Laffoon had “broken several promises” to him and was “hostile” to his half-brother Tupper had also claimed the actress’ $200,000 jewelry collection had gone missing, but the judge denied his request for an investigation. However, he issued a caveat that Laffoon could be removed as administrator of the estate upon any evidence of fraud or embezzlement.
Getting Back Out There? Demi Moore Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Mystery Man After Splitting From Daniel Humm
Does Demi Moore already have a new boyfriend? After splitting with her Swiss chef boyfriend, Daniel Humm, the movie star was seen grabbing dinner at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills with a mystery man on Saturday, November 19.Moore stunned in a bright orange leather coat, black turtleneck and a pair of sophisticated glasses, carrying her pet pooch in a sling across her chest, while the male in question donned a short haircut and a dark leather jacket. SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe outing comes as the G.I. Jane star, 60, and the...
Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
