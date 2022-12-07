Read full article on original website
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Foggy start, sunshine returns today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy fog developed overnight and continues to stick around this morning. We are seeing pockets of low visibility around the metro, and with temperatures right at the freezing mark there may be a couple of slick spots on the roads so use caution if you’re heading out early this morning. Once the sun has been up for a bit, temperatures should slowly climb away from the freezing mark ending any threat of slick spots. The low clouds and fog will be slow to clear out, taking until mid to late morning before we start to see a little sunshine. Skies should clear out this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be slow to warm this morning, but should make it into the mid-40s this afternoon.
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain possible on Thursday
The storm system we’ve been watching in recent days will arrive on Thursday. Skies will turn cloudy, and precipitation chances will increase. During the morning hours, the activity should be a little more spotty in nature. This makes it more difficult to pinpoint an exact onset time for precipitation since it may vary from town to town.
WOWT
6 News WOWT Live at 10 - VOD - clipped version
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday
A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open after crash on I-80 and 84th Street
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crash on I-80 near 84th Street is cleared. All lanes are open.
WOWT
Semi-truck driver killed in crash
WOWT
Omaha residents raise concern for lack of school zone signs near Millard North High intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each day from her post at Flowerama, Maureen Holst sees the crush of kids coming and going from Millard North High School. The flower shop where she works sits right next to 144th and Pacific streets. ”It’s very scary for those children, young kids to be...
WOWT
1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80. The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
klkntv.com
Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
WOWT
Woman hurt in Omaha fire
UPDATE: Crash cleared near I-680 westbound and West Dodge Road northbound
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, a crash on the northbound, I-680 exit ramp to W. Dodge Road westbound has been cleared.
kfornow.com
Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
Nebraska man injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie Co) A Nebraska man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at around 4:50 a.m. near mile marker 20 of I-80. Chad Duane Ira, of Altoona, was driving a 2017 tractor trailer westbound when he observed an overturned vehicle in the roadway and came to a stop in the right lane of travel. Jeremy J Ryan, of Omaha, was driving a 2019 Freightliner M2 westbound and was unable to come to a stop and rear ended the tractor trailer.
klkntv.com
24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
