OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy fog developed overnight and continues to stick around this morning. We are seeing pockets of low visibility around the metro, and with temperatures right at the freezing mark there may be a couple of slick spots on the roads so use caution if you’re heading out early this morning. Once the sun has been up for a bit, temperatures should slowly climb away from the freezing mark ending any threat of slick spots. The low clouds and fog will be slow to clear out, taking until mid to late morning before we start to see a little sunshine. Skies should clear out this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be slow to warm this morning, but should make it into the mid-40s this afternoon.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO