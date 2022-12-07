Alabama NewsCenter — Another banner year in Alabama tax collections, but inflation will take a bite

As of 10:45 am, the latest satellite view of the southeast shows much of Central Alabama covered in clouds while there are a few locations are seeing some breaks in those clouds with bright sunshine. For now, there is a lot of noise on radar and I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light showers or drizzle were falling over the northwestern quarter of Central Alabama, but rain chances will start to rise as we get into the afternoon and evening hours.

