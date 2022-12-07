Alabama NewsCenter — Another banner year in Alabama tax collections, but inflation will take a bite

Read full article on original website
Warm Through The Weekend; Scattered Showers Around
RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon… with a partly sunny sky temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 70s… almost 20 degrees above average for December 8, and close to record values for the date. The sky will remain mostly fair tonight, but look out for for patchy dense fog again after midnight.
Late Morning Weather Report — Some Sun, Some Clouds, Some Light Rain
As of 10:45 am, the latest satellite view of the southeast shows much of Central Alabama covered in clouds while there are a few locations are seeing some breaks in those clouds with bright sunshine. For now, there is a lot of noise on radar and I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light showers or drizzle were falling over the northwestern quarter of Central Alabama, but rain chances will start to rise as we get into the afternoon and evening hours.
Some Fog Overnight and Sunday Morning
Fog advisories have been issued again tonight for the western half of Central Alabama as well as all of South Alabama. Areas shaded in gray are affected. Visibilities are once again expected to drop below 1/4 in spots. Across the northern half of the state, showers have been pushing southward...
