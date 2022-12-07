Read full article on original website
WOWO News
City announces progress on plans for southeast Fort Wayne grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
WOWO News
City Administration announces recommendations for small businesses and nonprofits to receive ARPA assistance
Fort Wayne, Ind. (News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration today announced that several local small businesses and nonprofits have been recommended to receive assistance through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been allocated to the City of Fort Wayne. The recommendations are a result of...
golfcourseindustry.com
Hills • Forrest • Smith create master plan for popular Indiana municipal course
Steve Forrest, ASGCA, and Shawn Smith, ASGCA, of Hills • Forrest • Smith Golf Course Architects have completed the creation of a master plan for the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Parks and Recreation Department to improve the 18-hole Foster Park Golf Course. The firm was selected in early 2022 to develop a plan for the course.
wfft.com
Superior Street to have lane restrictions starting Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Superior Street due to a City Utilities Engineering project. The restrictions will impact the section of Superior between Ewing and Wells Streets. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Friday,Dec. 16.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crandall announces run for FW City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
wboi.org
Allen County Commissioners adopt comprehensive plan
All In Allen County is the comprehensive plan the Allen County Commissioners passed Friday morning. The passage gives the commissioners a guide for development for the next ten to 20 years. “One of the main values here is we’re getting everyone to row in the same direction,” said Brandon Nolan...
WOWO News
Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
inkfreenews.com
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
Your News Local
Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
WANE-TV
Former Wayne Township Trustee Richard Stevenson passes away
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away. Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old. Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019....
WNDU
Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 625 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,200 cases and 1,219 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Henry responds to public access counselor’s opinion on release of arrest video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement on Thursday in response to Indiana’s Public Access Counselor finding that the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose the incident report and body footage of his October OWI arrest. 21Alive’s...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
