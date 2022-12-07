ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Superior Street to have lane restrictions starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Superior Street due to a City Utilities Engineering project. The restrictions will impact the section of Superior between Ewing and Wells Streets. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Friday,Dec. 16.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crandall announces run for FW City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Allen County Commissioners adopt comprehensive plan

All In Allen County is the comprehensive plan the Allen County Commissioners passed Friday morning. The passage gives the commissioners a guide for development for the next ten to 20 years. “One of the main values here is we’re getting everyone to row in the same direction,” said Brandon Nolan...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record

WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Former Wayne Township Trustee Richard Stevenson passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away. Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old. Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019....
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings

GOSHEN, IN
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

