Home security camera survey says 1 in 3 have caught package thieves

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — A survey conducted by U.S. News and World Report shows that one in three home security camera owners have captured a package theft.

For the survey, 2,000 home security camera owners were interviewed and asked a variety of questions, from what prompted them to purchase the system to their opinions on their effect on crime.

Here are some of their findings:

47% reported having packages stolen from their front porch

77% worry about package thefts

96% say they would feel safer if their neighbor also had a home security camera

48% report looking at their cameras remotely daily

63% believe it’s acceptable to monitor their neighborhood

44% use indoor cameras too

90% believe having security cameras deter crime

Those surveyed about the cameras may be correct about the systems reducing crime. Nationwide since 2020, reported burglaries have dropped by 31% and down 68% since 2012.

To read the full results of the survey, click here.

