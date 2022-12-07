ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home security camera survey says 1 in 3 have caught package thieves

By Wil Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — A survey conducted by U.S. News and World Report shows that one in three home security camera owners have captured a package theft.

For the survey, 2,000 home security camera owners were interviewed and asked a variety of questions, from what prompted them to purchase the system to their opinions on their effect on crime.

Here are some of their findings:

  • 47% reported having packages stolen from their front porch
  • 77% worry about package thefts
  • 96% say they would feel safer if their neighbor also had a home security camera
  • 48% report looking at their cameras remotely daily
  • 63% believe it’s acceptable to monitor their neighborhood
  • 44% use indoor cameras too
  • 90% believe having security cameras deter crime

Those surveyed about the cameras may be correct about the systems reducing crime. Nationwide since 2020, reported burglaries have dropped by 31% and down 68% since 2012.

To read the full results of the survey, click here.

