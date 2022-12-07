Home security camera survey says 1 in 3 have caught package thieves
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — A survey conducted by U.S. News and World Report shows that one in three home security camera owners have captured a package theft.
For the survey, 2,000 home security camera owners were interviewed and asked a variety of questions, from what prompted them to purchase the system to their opinions on their effect on crime.
Here are some of their findings:
- 47% reported having packages stolen from their front porch
- 77% worry about package thefts
- 96% say they would feel safer if their neighbor also had a home security camera
- 48% report looking at their cameras remotely daily
- 63% believe it’s acceptable to monitor their neighborhood
- 44% use indoor cameras too
- 90% believe having security cameras deter crime
Those surveyed about the cameras may be correct about the systems reducing crime. Nationwide since 2020, reported burglaries have dropped by 31% and down 68% since 2012.
