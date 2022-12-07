49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said there isn’t a great chance QB Jimmy Garoppolo can return in the postseason, but didn’t rule out the possibility altogether. “It will be a big recovery but much less than what we anticipated, which is awesome news for him in the offseason,” Shanahan said, via ESPN. “He’ll be good to go right away, so it won’t be like last year. There’s a way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that, but it’s just an outside chance. We’re not real optimistic about that, but they didn’t rule it out.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO