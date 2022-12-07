Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analysis Network
David Bakhtiari Viewed As Potential Cut Candidate For Packers
The Green Bay Packers were able to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Now heading into their bye, the Packers will prepare for the final four games of the season knowing that there is a strong likelihood that they will miss the postseason for the first time in Matt LaFleur’s tenure as head coach.
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on David Bakhtiari's Future
Great left tackles like David Bakhtiari "don't grow on trees," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said.
Detroit Lions view Jared Goff as long-term QB solution
As we wind down the final weeks of the NFL’s regular season, we’re set to hear all kinds of reports
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars inactive players: Will QB Trevor Lawrence play?
The big question heading into the Tennessee Titans game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars has been answered. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) in an AFC South showdown from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After missing practice and being listed as questionable throughout the week with a toe injury, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as active for Sunday's game and is expected to start. ...
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his
Colin Cowherd Believes 1 Prominent NFL Coach Might Retire
Could the Rams lose head coach Sean McVay to retirement this offseason? Colin Cowherd thinks there's a possibility that'll happen. While previewing this Thursday's game between the Raiders and Rams, Cowherd talked about how difficult this season has been for the defending champions. They currently have a 3-9 record. Cowherd...
Biggest NFC North questions and a prediction for 2023
As the Lions get set to host the Vikings, the top of the division looks a lot different. Will it last, and do the Bears finally have a franchise QB?
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Panthers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said there isn’t a great chance QB Jimmy Garoppolo can return in the postseason, but didn’t rule out the possibility altogether. “It will be a big recovery but much less than what we anticipated, which is awesome news for him in the offseason,” Shanahan said, via ESPN. “He’ll be good to go right away, so it won’t be like last year. There’s a way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that, but it’s just an outside chance. We’re not real optimistic about that, but they didn’t rule it out.”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proposes major NFL schedule change that team owners will love
If you’re going to ask Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones what change he wants to see in the NFL, he’ll probably answer a major scheduling change. Jones hinted as much in his recent appearance on the 105.3 The Fan, noting that he has always been a proponent of an 18-game season. The Cowboys boss emphasized that it’s the perfect number for him, with a 20-game schedule seemingly too long.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron Obliterates Aaron Rodgers On New Sports Show
Cam’ron had a lot to say about Aaron Rodgers. Cam’ron is coming out with a brand-new sports talk show called It Is What It Is. Of course, Cam is a huge sports fan and has always given his opinion on his favorite teams. Now, however, he will get to engage with a larger audience about his views and hot takes.
Comments / 0