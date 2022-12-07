ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Scandinavian discount airline starts direct flights from Fort Lauderdale to Berlin

By Anna Jean Kaiser
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiodi_0jaxFj0x00

Norwegian discount airline Norse Atlantic Airways took off on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ’s first direct flight to Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday.

The new service will connect South Florida to the German capital three times a week, with flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Berlin flight adds to Norse’s twice weekly flights from Fort Lauderdale to Oslo, Norway, which began in June.

According to Norse’s website, flights from Fort Lauderdale to Berlin range from $357 to $858 this winter season.

“For us, it was a natural follow-up,” Norse Atlantic Airways founder and CEO Bjorn Tore-Larsen said. “We started from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale six months ago, and the route has been popular. Berlin is an important city for Norse. We are growing there and have seen that other routes from Berlin to America have done well. We’re giving Americans more direct flight options to the biggest city in the biggest country in the European Union.”

Norse Atlantic is a new European carrier that focuses on low fares between the United States and Europe. The airline operates 15 airplanes, all Boeing 787 Dreamliners, that fly to Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris from four U.S. airports — Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York and Los Angeles.

Tore-Larsen said South Floridians can expect additional discounted direct flights to London and Paris in the near future. He said the airline chose to fly from Fort Lauderdale over Miami International Airport because of cheaper operations costs.

Similar to U.S. carriers like Spirit Airlines, JetBlue and Frontier, Norse’s ticket options start with a stripped-down “ basic economy ” fare that includes one personal item — a backpack or small bag that fits underneath the seat in front of you — and excludes any overhead bin space or in-flight meals. Economy classic and economy plus tickets include carry-on baggage, one checked bag and a meal. Norse also sells premium fares offering more legroom and reclining seats.

Norse’s CEO acknowledged Oslo is not a common travel destination for Floridians.

“Florida is a very popular destination for Norwegians, the weather being an important factor,” he said. “We hope people in Florida can see that Norway offers a lot of contrast to Florida with the polar lights and beautiful mountains.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
BoardingArea

Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
ALASKA STATE
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy