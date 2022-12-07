Scandinavian discount airline starts direct flights from Fort Lauderdale to Berlin

Norwegian discount airline Norse Atlantic Airways took off on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ’s first direct flight to Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday.

The new service will connect South Florida to the German capital three times a week, with flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Berlin flight adds to Norse’s twice weekly flights from Fort Lauderdale to Oslo, Norway, which began in June.

According to Norse’s website, flights from Fort Lauderdale to Berlin range from $357 to $858 this winter season.

“For us, it was a natural follow-up,” Norse Atlantic Airways founder and CEO Bjorn Tore-Larsen said. “We started from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale six months ago, and the route has been popular. Berlin is an important city for Norse. We are growing there and have seen that other routes from Berlin to America have done well. We’re giving Americans more direct flight options to the biggest city in the biggest country in the European Union.”

Norse Atlantic is a new European carrier that focuses on low fares between the United States and Europe. The airline operates 15 airplanes, all Boeing 787 Dreamliners, that fly to Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris from four U.S. airports — Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York and Los Angeles.

Tore-Larsen said South Floridians can expect additional discounted direct flights to London and Paris in the near future. He said the airline chose to fly from Fort Lauderdale over Miami International Airport because of cheaper operations costs.

Similar to U.S. carriers like Spirit Airlines, JetBlue and Frontier, Norse’s ticket options start with a stripped-down “ basic economy ” fare that includes one personal item — a backpack or small bag that fits underneath the seat in front of you — and excludes any overhead bin space or in-flight meals. Economy classic and economy plus tickets include carry-on baggage, one checked bag and a meal. Norse also sells premium fares offering more legroom and reclining seats.

Norse’s CEO acknowledged Oslo is not a common travel destination for Floridians.

“Florida is a very popular destination for Norwegians, the weather being an important factor,” he said. “We hope people in Florida can see that Norway offers a lot of contrast to Florida with the polar lights and beautiful mountains.”