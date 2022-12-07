ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Beavers and salmon can thrive when they share a creek

By Chelsie Webb, Central Kitsap
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

In response to B. Fleming's letter recently published in the Sun : Beavers are a friend to salmon, not a foe.

Prior to colonization, beavers and salmon coexisted for hundreds of years. Before beavers were trapped near extinction, they covered North America with salmon habitat. Salmon are adept at going over, under, around and through dams; I witnessed a handful of chum take down a beaver dam on Barker Creek via blunt force in a matter of hours a few years back.

Beavers are amazing for salmon! This was the focus of my master's degree so I can (and did) write at length about it, but a few of the main benefits of beavers in a salmon-bearing stream include reduced stream velocity, reduced pollution and turbidity, improved stream flow during dry periods, and increased salmon habitat. Slower streams are easier for salmon to navigate, especially during heavy rain events, and reduce the potential for redds (egg nests) to wash out. Slow moving water is clearer because sediment and pollutants sink to the bottom, which is so important for our sensitive coho friends. Beaver dams create places for juveniles to hide and spawners to rest with their ponds, which also help maintain a steady flow downstream during periods of scant precipitation. There is also evidence that beaver dams contribute to cooler water temperatures (salmon thrive in brisk, low 40s temps), plus cold water holds more dissolved oxygen.

Final note: Tampering with beaver dams is illegal in Washington without a hydraulic permit from the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Chelsie Webb, Central Kitsap

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Beavers and salmon can thrive when they share a creek

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi. The largemouth bass reigns supreme in recreational fishing thanks to its global distribution, accessibility to anglers of all socio-economic levels, and famous game fish traits. No other species has such a huge and passionate international following as the largemouth bass. Mississippi,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice

That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Fishermen Go Shark Hunting in the Mississippi River

The video begins with the host, Mark Hood, explaining how he and his friend, Jared, decided on their fishing spot. Both experienced fishermen, Mark hosts a YouTube channel called M. Hood Fishing where he shows his best fishing tips. Mark brought segments of mullet that he previously caught and vacuum-sealed...
MARYLAND STATE
BBC

Water scooter startle device used to deter seals from salmon

Concern has been expressed about acoustic startle technology being deployed on a water scooter in a bid to keep seals from salmon on a river. The new method, aimed at protecting spawning salmon, is being trialled on the River Dee in Aberdeenshire. The Dee District Salmon Fishery Board hopes it...
a-z-animals.com

Fishing with Sand Fleas: Do They Make Good Bait?

Sand fleas make great bait, especially because you can look for some yourself without having to spend a lot of money. They are very common along the surf of many beaches. You may have seen some without knowing what they are. Although their name suggests they are fleas, they are actually crustaceans. A more appropriate name for sand fleas is mole crabs, but sometimes people refer to them as sand crabs. They are small and burrow into the sand in colonies, leaving ‘v’ shapes behind. The larger the ‘v’ shapes, the more sand fleas there are underneath.
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy