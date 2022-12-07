Man found running “candy scam” in Roseville while carrying a loaded firearm

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man falsely claiming to be selling candy for a sports team was arrested in Roseville on Tuesday after being found in possession of a loaded, concealed and unregistered firearm, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Stephone George, 18, was reported to have refused to leave a business on the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard while selling candy to raise money for a sports team.

When officers arrived they discovered that George was not selling candy for a sports team and was not affiliated with any “legitimate fundraiser or nonprofit organization,” according to police.

George was found to be in possession of a handgun that was loaded, concealed and unregistered. George faces weapons-related charges and has been booked into the South Placer County Jail.

“This is the season of giving, but we remind you only to make donations through legitimate charitable organizations,” the Roseville Police Department wrote in a news release. “The “candy scam” is frequently used to sell items for exorbitant prices under the guise of charity. The money is often directly funneled into a larger criminal enterprise.”

