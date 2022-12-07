ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Man found running “candy scam” in Roseville while carrying a loaded firearm

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zl2Zq_0jaxFgMm00

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man falsely claiming to be selling candy for a sports team was arrested in Roseville on Tuesday after being found in possession of a loaded, concealed and unregistered firearm, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Stephone George, 18, was reported to have refused to leave a business on the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard while selling candy to raise money for a sports team.

Sheriff’s office worried about more victims after taekwondo teacher suspected of having child porn

When officers arrived they discovered that George was not selling candy for a sports team and was not affiliated with any “legitimate fundraiser or nonprofit organization,” according to police.

George was found to be in possession of a handgun that was loaded, concealed and unregistered. George faces weapons-related charges and has been booked into the South Placer County Jail.

California’s minimum wage increases next month, effort for bigger raises underway

“This is the season of giving, but we remind you only to make donations through legitimate charitable organizations,” the Roseville Police Department wrote in a news release. “The “candy scam” is frequently used to sell items for exorbitant prices under the guise of charity. The money is often directly funneled into a larger criminal enterprise.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Man steals car from Roseville gas station with children inside

(KTXL)– A woman had her vehicle stolen at a gas station in Roseville Saturday with her children still inside, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 7:21 a.m., the woman entered the store of the gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard with her 6-year-old and 11-year-old children still […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Last sentencing handed out in killing of 2 Woodland teens in 2016

(KTXL) — The last sentencing was given out on Wednesday in the case of two Woodland teens who were killed back in 2016.  Jonathan Froste was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison at a Yolo County courthouse. He was arrested in connection to the killing of Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore. […]
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police make a quick arrest in mail theft

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police. A victim told police that when he […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
YUBA CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Wanted man arrested after leading police on short chase near Donner Creek

Officers with the Truckee Police and Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after a short chase. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 10:45 a.m., officers located 43- year-old Oscar Martinez-Hernandez in the Shell gas station parking lot on Highway 89 South in Truckee. Martinez-Hernandez...
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery

A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
LINDA, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials. CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP names detective that crashed into 2 people on I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday.  He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department.  The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Second arrest made in connection to deadly East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers made a second arrest in connection to a killing that happened near an East Sacramento tennis club in October.  The shooting happened on Oct. 20 near 39th and N streets, and according to police, it started as a robbery. Police said the two suspects followed the victim […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Explosion at Stockton apartment complex leaves 3 injured

(KTXL) — An explosion at an apartment complex sent three people to the hospital, Stockton Police said. The apartment complex is on Inglewood Avenue, near Quincy Street, according to police. Police did not say if the three people were injured by the explosion or in the aftermath. What caused the explosion is not yet known, […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy