Monroe, LA

Former Louisiana Police officer sentenced to over 6 years in prison for April 2020 police brutality incident

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 7, 2022, 44-year-old Jared Preston Desadier, a former Monroe Police officer, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release for his role in the April 2020 assault of Timothy Williams and his efforts to cover up the abuse.

According to Desadier’s plea agreement , on April 21, 2020 , Monroe Police officers conducted a field interview with the victim of the case. During the questioning, Williams attempted to run away and Desadier chased him until Williams stopped and got on his stomach, placing his hands behind his back.

Mother says Destin school nurse swapped daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve

Desadier then ran towards the victim and asked his fellow officer if the officer’s body camera was recording, and when he was mistakenly told that the camera was off, he kicked Williams in his face.

The defendant’s decision to callously abuse an arrestee when he though he wasn’t being watched is an affront to the principles of honesty and intergrity that our society expects from law enforcement. This sentence makes clear that the Department of Justice will aggressively investigate and prosecute any officer who believes that the Constitution only applies when the cameras are on.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

All Americans expect law enforcement officers to continously abide by the law. The bedrock of officer and citizen engagement is for the officer to, without exception, act professionally with a goal of deescalating tense situations. Here, this defendent instead decidede to criminally escalate the situation by unneccessarily battering the victim. Prosecuting offenses such as these not only benefit society, but also law enforcement because bad police officers who cast a black eye on the profession are eradicated from the law enforcement community. This office will continue to prosecute these types of crimes with a goal of increasing the public’s trust in law enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown

Comments / 13

Osirus I am
3d ago

republicans smh.. oh where is all the "we do no wrong people's " where is their comments.. is it that good ole selective outrage at work again..

Reply(1)
3
 

