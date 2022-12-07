ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Hoeven signs on with 2023 NDAA Provision

By Jordan Rodriguez
 3 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — In the nation’s capital, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven took a stand to protect service members from COVID Vaccine Mandates.

Senator Hoeven, along with 10 other Republican Senators, helped successfully to secure a provision in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

This Act will protect service members from the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate. Hoeven joined Tennessee Senator Blackburn in introducing the legislation.

This will help ensure members of the National Guard or Reserve maintain access to pay and benefits while their request for a religious or health accommodation is pending.

In a previous speech, Senator Hoeven emphasizes the importance of this act.

“Our men and women in uniform support and defend us every day, defend our nation, we need to support them, and we support them by passing the NDAA,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Senator Hoeven also introduced a provision to the 2023 NDAA to prohibit the involuntary separation of any service member for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

