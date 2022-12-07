ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say

By Jacque Porter
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred near 65th Street and Elder Creek in the Southeast Village neighborhood around 15 miles south of where the victim was found.

The Sacramento Police Department said it is actively investigating both scenes.

