ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Just in Time: New England Total Energy Donates Heating and Hot Water Equipment at Abilis Residence in Cos Cob

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Gunzburg & Cowie: ADA TOG Liability Due to Inaction on Municipal Improvement at Arch & Grigg Streets

Submitted by Alan Gunzburg and Stephanie Cowie, First Selectman’s Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities chair and vice chair. We appreciate all those who played an integral part in this process, bringing the Arch Street Greenwich Avenue Intersection Improvements to this point. This project, developed by our Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works expert team, received all of the required TOG approvals. Additionally, the collaboration of the various Town entities, P&Z, Greenspace Committee, Dr. Greg Kramer, Historical Society, Veterans, GA Business owners, and the public has developed the final design that has been brought back to the RTM.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Timing of Work on Beech Trees Questioned in Advance of Monday’s RTM Vote on Arch St Intersection Improvements

For several hours on Thursday, men from Emerald Tree Care worked on the historic Beech trees by the Bolling monument, which is located on the lawn of the Havemeyer building. The Havemeyer building itself is historic and Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo recently appointed a special committee to consider options for its future.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

America’s Boating Club of Greenwich Announces Safe Boating Course

Connecticut means thousands of people take to our beautiful waters in sailboats or powerboats to fish, water ski, jet ski, tube, or just enjoy themselves on board. Last year there were 4,515 accidents that involved 651 deaths, 3,000 injuries and almost $40 million dollars of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Camillo: On Arch and Grigg Intersections, the Priority Is Pedestrian Safety

Submitted by Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo. As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
GREENWICH, CT
fox5ny.com

Winter weather advisory issued for some parts of tri-state area

NEW YORK - Our first blast of winter weather appears to be on the way Sunday, with parts of New York and Connecticut under a winter weather advisory that should see the first snowfall of the season in our area. According to the National Weather service, light accumulating snowfall will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH.com

The Good Feet Store Opens a New Location in Avon

Avon, Conn. (WTNH) – Feet are the Foundation of our entire body. They carry us through our lives, and that’s why when people suffer from foot pain, it can affect so many other things, like their hips, knees, and even their mood. If this is something you’ve struggled...
AVON, CT
westchestermagazine.com

The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester

When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Crash Into The River

2022-12-10@12:58am–#Westrport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single-car motor vehicle...
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy