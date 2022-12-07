Personal fitness at home has seen a rise in the past years, but despite the convenience of never having to go out to the gym, not everyone has been able to embrace this healthier lifestyle for various reasons. Those include the cost of home fitness equipment and subscriptions as well as doubts about the correctness of the exercises you’re doing. Just as you don’t really need expensive equipment to exercise at home, you might not also need a human trainer to always be looking over your shoulder, especially not with today’s technologies. Combining the latest innovations in imaging and AI, this smart camera is able to transform any TV into your home gym, complete with an intelligent coach that will nudge you a bit when your form is wrong, ensuring that you get the best workout even when you’re all alone at home.

