Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
The Daily South

Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023

Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
livingetc.com

World-class designer Jonathan Adler on how to create joyful homes and perfect Christmas tables

If there's one designer who knows how to Christmas, it's Jonathan Adler. His aesthetic could be characterised as fun, and is always uplifting, joyful and ready for a party. So it's no surprise he was my go-to when I wanted to talk to an expert about creating a holiday season with verve, setting the scene with colors and textures for very good times to be had.
yankodesign.com

IKEA’s new Symfonisk speaker is also a floor lamp you can customize with a shade of choice

It was in 2019 when furniture giant IKEA and sound system manufacturer Sonos got together to create home furnishing products integrated with good sound. The instant collaborative result was the Symfonisk line designed with the intention to help people conserve space on the nightstand or table. Now, with the new floor lamp speaker, the intent reaches down to maximize floor space in smaller apartments.
tinyhousetalk.com

Sweet Melissa: 36×10 Rambler Deluxe Tiny House

The latest custom build from Indigo River Tiny Homes defies the odds with an incredible King-Sized loft that you can stand up in! I really think stand-up lofts are the best of both worlds. Not only can you comfortably get dressed in your room, you double your floor space by being able to tuck a bathroom beneath it.
Parade

Get The Free People Look For a Whole Lot Less With This Quilted Puffer Bag Deal

You can never have too many bags. And when there's a particularly popular one you start seeing on everyone, you want one of your own, right? Free People's FP Movement Quilted Carryall is typically sold out at the retailer, and if you do find one in stock it's going to cost you over $70 to bring it home. Luckily, there's a way you can nab one of your very own right now. What's more, it's at a price that'll let you get it in two different colors, all less than the price of Free People's! Now that's a deal you won't want to miss out on.
House Digest

Is Encaustic Tile Out Of Style?

This highly patterned tile trend has been brightening kitchens, hallways, and backsplashes for years, but is its time in the spotlight coming to an end?
yankodesign.com

This beautiful food container lets you use the lid as a plate without feeling awkward

It’s not unusual for people to cook more food than they can finish in one sitting. That’s especially true for single-person households that have to save money by having leftovers they can eat the next day or so. Storage for these leftovers, however, sometimes becomes just a second thought, at least until you stare at your fridge or start preparing your meal using them. Food storage isn’t just about keeping food fresh and edible, though that is definitely a primary concern. Keeping them presentable is also a key factor that could affect your appetite, and this “two-way” container design concept helps store food the way you would eat them on a plate by officially making the dish cap serve as a plate as well.
yankodesign.com

AIMOOV smart camera turns any TV into your personal fitness trainer

Personal fitness at home has seen a rise in the past years, but despite the convenience of never having to go out to the gym, not everyone has been able to embrace this healthier lifestyle for various reasons. Those include the cost of home fitness equipment and subscriptions as well as doubts about the correctness of the exercises you’re doing. Just as you don’t really need expensive equipment to exercise at home, you might not also need a human trainer to always be looking over your shoulder, especially not with today’s technologies. Combining the latest innovations in imaging and AI, this smart camera is able to transform any TV into your home gym, complete with an intelligent coach that will nudge you a bit when your form is wrong, ensuring that you get the best workout even when you’re all alone at home.
myzeo.com

How Do I Choose the Best Window Blinds for My Home?

Windows are great for letting the light in and for letting you see outside. But depending on the type of window blinds you have, the view outside your window may be gloomy. Did you know that installing high-quality window treatments can upgrade your room’s style? For instance, your window treatments can be beautifully tailored to showcase your interior design aesthetic. Plus, window blinds can provide privacy and energy efficiency.

