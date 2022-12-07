Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Woman Transforms Old Soda Bottle Into a Gorgeous Planter
Finally, something you can do with all those old bottles!
35 holiday gifts under $50 you’ll wish you thought of sooner
From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here are our favorite holiday and Christmas gifts under $50.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
livingetc.com
World-class designer Jonathan Adler on how to create joyful homes and perfect Christmas tables
If there's one designer who knows how to Christmas, it's Jonathan Adler. His aesthetic could be characterised as fun, and is always uplifting, joyful and ready for a party. So it's no surprise he was my go-to when I wanted to talk to an expert about creating a holiday season with verve, setting the scene with colors and textures for very good times to be had.
livingetc.com
Who needs a sofa?! The unexpected centerpiece of this small, minimalist apartment is perfect for relaxation
In the heart of Madrid lies a small minimalist apartment, the brain child of architect and designer couple Matteo Ferrari and Carlota Gallo. ‘Casa Olivar’ is full of ingenious small space solutions (including a hammock in the living room) that allow for a minimalist style in this tiny home.
yankodesign.com
IKEA’s new Symfonisk speaker is also a floor lamp you can customize with a shade of choice
It was in 2019 when furniture giant IKEA and sound system manufacturer Sonos got together to create home furnishing products integrated with good sound. The instant collaborative result was the Symfonisk line designed with the intention to help people conserve space on the nightstand or table. Now, with the new floor lamp speaker, the intent reaches down to maximize floor space in smaller apartments.
tinyhousetalk.com
Sweet Melissa: 36×10 Rambler Deluxe Tiny House
The latest custom build from Indigo River Tiny Homes defies the odds with an incredible King-Sized loft that you can stand up in! I really think stand-up lofts are the best of both worlds. Not only can you comfortably get dressed in your room, you double your floor space by being able to tuck a bathroom beneath it.
Get The Free People Look For a Whole Lot Less With This Quilted Puffer Bag Deal
You can never have too many bags. And when there's a particularly popular one you start seeing on everyone, you want one of your own, right? Free People's FP Movement Quilted Carryall is typically sold out at the retailer, and if you do find one in stock it's going to cost you over $70 to bring it home. Luckily, there's a way you can nab one of your very own right now. What's more, it's at a price that'll let you get it in two different colors, all less than the price of Free People's! Now that's a deal you won't want to miss out on.
livingetc.com
Should a dining room be painted dark or light? Designers give us their golden rule to decide easily
When it comes to decorating a space like a living room, deciding between light- or dark-painted walls really comes down to personal choice. However, in a room like a dining room, used at more specific times of day and for more specific purposes, it's worth considering the effect one choice or the other will have on the room's mood, too.
I'm a tattoo artist. Here are 4 designs I think will be popular next year, and 4 that'll be less common.
From fine-line work and microrealism to white-ink designs and finger tats, some body-art trends will be more or less requested in the coming year.
Is Encaustic Tile Out Of Style?
This highly patterned tile trend has been brightening kitchens, hallways, and backsplashes for years, but is its time in the spotlight coming to an end?
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
yankodesign.com
This pet carrier that doubles as a bed is a cozy burrow your pal’s bound to find comforting
Little pals in our life deserve the best health and world of exposure. As concerned parents, we leave no stone unturned to ensure the same within the four walls. However, it is always not the same outside. Traveling with pets – whether to the veterinarian or on a flight overseas...
yankodesign.com
This beautiful food container lets you use the lid as a plate without feeling awkward
It’s not unusual for people to cook more food than they can finish in one sitting. That’s especially true for single-person households that have to save money by having leftovers they can eat the next day or so. Storage for these leftovers, however, sometimes becomes just a second thought, at least until you stare at your fridge or start preparing your meal using them. Food storage isn’t just about keeping food fresh and edible, though that is definitely a primary concern. Keeping them presentable is also a key factor that could affect your appetite, and this “two-way” container design concept helps store food the way you would eat them on a plate by officially making the dish cap serve as a plate as well.
yankodesign.com
AIMOOV smart camera turns any TV into your personal fitness trainer
Personal fitness at home has seen a rise in the past years, but despite the convenience of never having to go out to the gym, not everyone has been able to embrace this healthier lifestyle for various reasons. Those include the cost of home fitness equipment and subscriptions as well as doubts about the correctness of the exercises you’re doing. Just as you don’t really need expensive equipment to exercise at home, you might not also need a human trainer to always be looking over your shoulder, especially not with today’s technologies. Combining the latest innovations in imaging and AI, this smart camera is able to transform any TV into your home gym, complete with an intelligent coach that will nudge you a bit when your form is wrong, ensuring that you get the best workout even when you’re all alone at home.
Carscoops
Someone Liked BAPE Fashion Brand So Much That He Had Pagani Make Him A Matching Huayra
Pagani teamed up with Japanese fashion brand BAPE to offer a new limited-edition clothing line. The launch of the “capsule collection” in London was joined by a bespoke Pagani Huayra BC Roadster dressed in the colors of BAPE, built at the request of a client. The apparel collection...
myzeo.com
How Do I Choose the Best Window Blinds for My Home?
Windows are great for letting the light in and for letting you see outside. But depending on the type of window blinds you have, the view outside your window may be gloomy. Did you know that installing high-quality window treatments can upgrade your room’s style? For instance, your window treatments can be beautifully tailored to showcase your interior design aesthetic. Plus, window blinds can provide privacy and energy efficiency.
