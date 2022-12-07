ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Government Technology

Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.

(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Holyoke

A $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Holyoke was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was from the game Mass Cash and was sold at Holyoke Liquor Mart. Overall, 205 lottery prizes worth at least $600 were won in Massachusetts on Saturday, including seven in Springfield...
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

$36 million Westborough library renovation voted down at special town meeting

WESTBOROUGH — In a special town meeting Saturday where over 1,200 residents voted, a citizen's petition to revote on a projected $36 million expansion and renovation of the Westborough Public Library was defeated after a town meeting narrowly rejected the expansion in October. Opponents said the expansion was too costly for taxpayers, too large for the space and that the area around the library on Main Street did not have enough parking spaces for a library...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Shell in Reading

Officials this week revealed who bought the winning ticket that earned them the first $1 million lottery prize won in Massachusetts this December. The Southborough-based Windy Hill Trust won the $1 million prize, the second-highest award in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, after purchasing the winning scratch ticket Tuesday at the Shell at 87 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading. The gas station is expected to receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
READING, MA
high-profile.com

‘Woodland Hill’ Community Opens in Grafton

Grafton, MA – Pulte Homes announced the opening of its newest Boston-area community, Woodland Hill, which consists of 46 new construction single-family homes in the town of Grafton. “The interest list for Woodland Hill is growing daily with homebuyers who are excited for the unique opportunity to purchase new...
GRAFTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester

WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school

WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city.  “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy remembered on 4-year anniversary of his death

Friday, Dec. 9, 2021, marks the four-year anniversary of the death of Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy who died in a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street. Roy was killed in 2018 while fighting a fire that broke out at 5-7 Lowell St. The 36-year-old Shrewsbury resident was assigned to Ladder 4 at the Webster Square Fire Station and had been with the department for two and a half years. He left behind his parents and 9-year-old daughter, Ava.
WORCESTER, MA
