Critics say proposed Worcester Cultural Academy would be used to subsidize Old Sturbridge Village
All but two of the people speaking in support of a proposal to create a new charter school at a public hearing Friday were directly connected with Old Sturbridge Academy, the moving force behind said proposal or charter schools in general. In the process of seeking approval from the state,...
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
MassLive.com
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Holyoke
A $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Holyoke was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was from the game Mass Cash and was sold at Holyoke Liquor Mart. Overall, 205 lottery prizes worth at least $600 were won in Massachusetts on Saturday, including seven in Springfield...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Proposed Worcester charter school panned, praised at public hearing
WORCESTER — The room was split down the middle — both figuratively and almost literally — at Quinsigamond Community College, where both proponents and opponents of the proposed Worcester Cultural Academy Public Charter School gathered for a public hearing Friday evening. Each side took turns speaking to four members of the state’s Board...
$36 million Westborough library renovation voted down at special town meeting
WESTBOROUGH — In a special town meeting Saturday where over 1,200 residents voted, a citizen's petition to revote on a projected $36 million expansion and renovation of the Westborough Public Library was defeated after a town meeting narrowly rejected the expansion in October. Opponents said the expansion was too costly for taxpayers, too large for the space and that the area around the library on Main Street did not have enough parking spaces for a library...
spectrumnews1.com
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Shell in Reading
Officials this week revealed who bought the winning ticket that earned them the first $1 million lottery prize won in Massachusetts this December. The Southborough-based Windy Hill Trust won the $1 million prize, the second-highest award in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, after purchasing the winning scratch ticket Tuesday at the Shell at 87 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading. The gas station is expected to receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank Building for Sale for $1.9 Million
WORCESTER - The historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank building is now listed for sale for $1.9 million. The building at 316 Main St. was constructed in 1891 and is considered one of the most "unusual and individual buildings" in downtown Worcester. The six-story, 24,000 sq. ft office building is...
high-profile.com
‘Woodland Hill’ Community Opens in Grafton
Grafton, MA – Pulte Homes announced the opening of its newest Boston-area community, Woodland Hill, which consists of 46 new construction single-family homes in the town of Grafton. “The interest list for Woodland Hill is growing daily with homebuyers who are excited for the unique opportunity to purchase new...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
Memorial luminarias on display in downtown Westfield for Athenaeum fundraiser
WESTFIELD — Shop fronts in downtown Westfield will be decorated with dozens of personalized luminaria throughout December for the largest annual fundraiser by the Friends of the Westfield Athenaeum. More than 230 internally lit paper bags will be on display in 50 downtown Westfield locations for the Star Light...
thisweekinworcester.com
International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
$520k state grant will fund Phase I Holyoke Anniversary Hill, Scott Tower restoration
HOLYOKE — Efforts to revive Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower got a boost when the City Council accepted a $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The award will finance Phase I of the restoration project. The City Council formally passed the grant and a resolution Tuesday. The...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school
WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
Fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy remembered on 4-year anniversary of his death
Friday, Dec. 9, 2021, marks the four-year anniversary of the death of Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy who died in a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street. Roy was killed in 2018 while fighting a fire that broke out at 5-7 Lowell St. The 36-year-old Shrewsbury resident was assigned to Ladder 4 at the Webster Square Fire Station and had been with the department for two and a half years. He left behind his parents and 9-year-old daughter, Ava.
Toy for Joy 2022: Tammy Jacobson Landon remembered with gift to centennial campaign
Whenever Bruce and Marcia Landon consider charitable donations, they always keep their daughter in mind. “We know she’d be very happy with our decision to donate to Toy for Joy,” said Bruce Landon, former player, executive and owner of Springfield’s American Hockey League franchise. Tammy Jacobson Landon...
