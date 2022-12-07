ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup

SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
atozsports.com

Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM

Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Bills final injury report: Micheal Clemons (questionable) only player with game designation

As far as active players go, the Jets’ final injury report is about as clean as it can be, especially for Week 14. The Jets only gave one player a game designation for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, only one player even remained on the injury report after Friday’s practice. That player was Micheal Clemons, who wound up missing all week of practice with the flu. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice

Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...

