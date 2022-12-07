Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched
The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup
SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime
Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive. While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at halftime 13-3.
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
NBC Sports
NFL 2022 Week 14 injury report roundup: Antoine Winfield, Tristan Wirfs doubtful for Bucs
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Rams and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The Patriots and Cardinals play...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
atozsports.com
Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM
Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
Jets vs. Bills final injury report: Micheal Clemons (questionable) only player with game designation
As far as active players go, the Jets’ final injury report is about as clean as it can be, especially for Week 14. The Jets only gave one player a game designation for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, only one player even remained on the injury report after Friday’s practice. That player was Micheal Clemons, who wound up missing all week of practice with the flu. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
NBC Sports
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
Titans vs. Jaguars final injury report: 4 key players ruled out for Tennessee
We’ve reached the final official practice of the week before the Tennessee Titans (7-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) in an AFC South clash between long-time rivals. Today’s injury reports finally give us some clarity as to where everyone’s availability is trending for Sunday. Jaguars quarterback...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
Comments / 0