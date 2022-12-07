ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Find a volunteer opportunity near you in Acadiana, Baton Rouge or New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Deuxième Vie Creative wants to inspire creative reuse and environmentally-conscious behavior in the community. The...
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
