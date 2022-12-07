Read full article on original website
Find a volunteer opportunity near you in Acadiana, Baton Rouge or New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Deuxième Vie Creative wants to inspire creative reuse and environmentally-conscious behavior in the community. The...
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church
When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
Third arrest made in Violet homicide
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s office has arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide in November.
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
Two good samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two good samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
Showers/storms back for the weekend; bigger changes next week
Acadiana's sedate, foggy and unseasonably warm pattern is in for changes this weekend with showers and storms a good bet late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Dense Slidell area development fought by neighbors is rejected by St. Tammany Parish Council
St. Tammany Parish homeowner and environmental groups chalked up a major win recently in a two-year fight against a development with 1,300 housing units on 275 acres near Slidell, the proposed Honeybee development that had become a flashpoint in ongoing tensions over development in the growing parish. Opponents argue that...
Destrehan men arrested, accused of stealing boat and stripping it of equipment
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two Destrehan men accused of stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment. According to the sheriff, the boat and its components were stolen and stripped at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock...
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
Gia Baker holds on to Tammany School Board seat, two former principals also elected
Three open seats on the St. Tammany Parish School Board were filled in runoff elections Dec. 10. In complete, but unofficial returns, District 9 incumbent Gia Baker held off a challenge from Cris Fontenot, 53% to 47%, to retain her Madisonville-area seat. Former school principals won runoffs for two open...
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
Two Louisiana men sentenced for selling fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin
Two Louisiana men have been sentenced for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, meth, and more.
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
