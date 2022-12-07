Read full article on original website
Family are left 'absolutely devastated' after 13-year-old schoolboy is run over by a car just a MONTH before his 14th birthday
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by car near Liverpool said they are 'absolutely devastated' as they announced that his life support has been turned off just a month before his 14th birthday. Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate near the Showcase cinema...
BBC
Man and woman die at scene of rural car crash
A man and a woman have died following a collision involving at least two vehicles. A red Ford Fiesta and a grey Toyota C-HR were involved in a crash in Scotts Hill in Southminster, Essex, at 12:45 GMT on Wednesday. The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, and a...
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC
Walton-on-Thames: Cyclist dies in crash with car
A cyclist has died after colliding with a car on Thursday morning. It happened at about 07:00 GMT on Molesey Road, close to its junction with Lyon Road, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. She was treated by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed,...
BBC
Three in hospital after four-vehicle crash on A46
Three people have been injured in a rush hour crash on the A46 in Nottinghamshire. Police closed the northbound side between the A6097 East Bridgford and the B6166 Newark following the four-vehicle crash shortly before 08:00 GMT. The southbound carriageway was then closed until about 09:45 to allow the air...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son was rushed to hospital after suspected heart attack
Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a suspected heart attack.The musician revealed that his 11-year-old son had been playing a game of football when he collapsed.The 77-year-old singer explained that his son had actually been having a panic attack.“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” Stewart told FourFourTwo magazine.“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack,” he continued.“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”Stewart explained how another boy playing...
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
One person dead and ‘a dozen’ residents missing after explosion in Jersey
One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.The force also said in a statement: “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.“Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site.“Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers.”Police said the fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still “carrying out significant work” at the scene, which is cordoned off, and people have been asked to avoid the area. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Millionaire who died in speed record bid took hand off wheel to deploy parachute
A millionaire businessman who crashed at 244mph while attempting to set a speed record in a Porsche 911 Turbo had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest heard.Zef Eisenberg, 47, was trying to prove he had created the world’s fastest Porsche and was attempting a record “flying mile” when he was killed at Elvington Airfield, near York, in October 2020.During the run, the car went airborne – both barrel rolling and spinning end over end – and travelled 500 metres before it came to a stop, and Mr Eisenberg suffered multiple injuries.Coroner Jon Heath recorded...
BBC
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in south Somerset
A woman has died in a three-vehicle crash in south Somerset. Emergency services were called to the A303 near the village of Podimore at about 07:50 GMT after two cars and a lorry collided. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next-of-kin have been informed. A man...
iheart.com
Man Took Boy From Mother's Shopping Cart, Put Him In His Own Cart: Cops
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man who seemingly tried to abduct a child from a grocery store. The Attalla Police Department said that the man grabbed a young boy from a woman's cart and put him in his own cart. The mother quickly retrieved her child, and the...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours
The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
BBC
Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
World’s only female Spitfire pilot killed in car crash 34 years after husband died same way
The world’s only female Spitfire pilot has died in a car crash, decades after losing her husband in the same way.Carolyn Grace, 70, made her name with dazzling air displays in the fighter plane best known for its role in defeating the Luftwaffe in the Second World War’s Battle of Britain.She performed at airshows for many years in ML407, a decommissioned RAF craft that offered air support during the Normandy landings, having learned how to fly the second-hand plane in tribute to her husband, Nick Grace, who died soon after he finished renovating it.In a 2008 piece for The...
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: India boy, 8, dies after being trapped in well
An eight-year-old boy who was trapped in a well in India for more than three days has died. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. A rescue operation was launched to free him, with officials saying...
BBC
Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police. The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Dogs that mauled meter reader, 42, to death have been 'swiftly euthanised'
Kane Minion, 42, was killed when a bandog bullmastiff cross and a Rhodesian ridgeback cross attacked him at a home on Ison Road at Greenbank, Queensland , at 10.45am on Saturday.
