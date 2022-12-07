Read full article on original website
BBC
Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets on Test debut
Second Test, Multan (day one of five) England 281: Duckett 63 (49), Pope 60 (61); Abrar 7-114 Pakistan 107-2: Babar 61* (76) Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took a sensational seven wickets on debut to bowl England out for 281 on the first day of the second Test in Multan. The...
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup quarter-final tonight
England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
England 1-2 France: World Cup quarter-final player ratings
Jordan Pickford The swerve and pace on Tchouaméni’s strike made it hard. Good saves from Giroud and Rabiot. But powerless to stop Giroud’s winner. 7/10. Kyle Walker Stayed disciplined and made sure not to leave England short at the back. But there was trouble when Mbappé had space to run at him. 7/10.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
Gareth Southgate urges England to ‘step up mentally’ to France challenge
England manager wants to see evidence of the maturity he feels his squad has gained since 2018 World Cup run
FOX Sports
Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis
DOHA, Qatar — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run that has generated...
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Who are the BBC commentators for Croatia vs Brazil at World Cup 2022?
Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas are the BBC commentators on microphone duties for Croatia vs Brazil at World Cup 2022
Nat Sciver stars again as England clean sweep West Indies in ODI series
Nat Sciver’s 85 off 69 balls rescued England from 84 for 4, led her team to victory and took her to 833 ODI runs for 2022
Qatar World Cup CEO under fire for "shameful" remarks about worker's death
The CEO of Qatar's World Cup is facing backlash for his response to news of a stadium worker's death earlier this week. FIFA reported that a worker had died Wednesday, thougb officials didn't reveal the person's name or details about the incident. But according to The Athletic, the male migrant worker, who was Filipino, died while trying to repair a light fixture at the training base for the Saudi Arabian team. Qatar is now investigating the incident, Agence France Presse reported.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
Soccer-Why do the world's best footballers take such poor penalties?
DOHA/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - It is short odds that there will be a penalty shootout at the World Cup over the next two days. There has been at least one in the quarter-finals of the last nine tournaments, peaking in 1986 when three of the four matches went to penalties.
Evolving Shreyas Iyer firmly staking his claim for ODI No. 4 spot
He can be particularly dominant against spin, is working to remedy his issues against the short ball, and has a sackful of recent runs to his name
England fans are getting more confident of a World Cup win – and betting stats prove it
Fans really do believe it's coming home – here's how many more bets are getting placed on England to lift the World Cup with every game
‘We are Rocky’: Regragui hails Morocco as world’s favourites after Portugal win
Walid Regragui said Morocco had learned to dream and that his team’s surprise run to the semi-finals had captured hearts across the world
BBC
Errol Carter: Cornwall bring in Turkey back from London Skolars
Cornwall have signed Turkey utility back Errol Carter from London Skolars for the 2023 League One season. The 26-year-old began his rugby league career with London Broncos and has also played for England Students. Carter is capable of operating on the wing, at centre or at full-back. "Errol has played...
WNEP-TV 16
Croatia stuns Brazil in penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
