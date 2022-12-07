ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
The Independent

House Of The Year 2022 revealed on Grand Designs

The Red House in Dorset has been named the winner of architecture award House Of The Year 2022.The new build family home was given the annual award by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) during the final episode of four-part series Grand Designs House Of The Year on Channel 4.The award, which was established in 2013, is presented to the best new architect-designed house or extension in the UK.It beat Mediterranean-style Seabreeze in East Sussex, converted farm barn The Dutch Barn in West Sussex, and industrial aesthetic Surbiton Springs in London to get the architectural prize.Suffolk Cottage, a revamped...
architecturaldigest.com

Inside the Eclectic British Homes of 6 Notable Creatives

Fashion stylist and journalist Violet Naylor-Leyland vividly remembers childhood visits to her grandmother Bindy’s London townhouse in Chelsea. A curious woman, Bindy had a robust penchant for butterflies that garnered her the nickname of Butterfly Lady. “There were butterfly lampshades, curtains, tableware—even her bedroom carpet had a blue and white butterfly pattern woven into it,” Naylor-Leyland recalls. “They might as well as have been real in my memory, fluttering around her, because of the joy and magical atmosphere this obsession created.”
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Atlas Obscura

Was This King Charles I’s Death Vest?

It was cold in London on the morning of January 30, 1649—the day King Charles I was scheduled to be beheaded on a scaffold in front of the Palace of Whitehall, following a conviction for high treason during the English Civil War. Dressing before before sunrise, the king reportedly donned an elaborately patterned “sky-coloured satten wastecoat” beneath his black garb. He didn’t want to shiver in the winter air, it’s been said. “He didn’t want people to think that he was frightened,” says Meriel Jeater, a curator at the Museum of London Docklands.
Vice

Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed

A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy