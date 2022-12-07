Sandra Bullock’s avocado ranch flies off the market in California at a reduced price

It’s been only a couple months since “Gravity” actor Sandra Bullock listed her Southern California estate for $6 million, but the charming avocado ranch has sold for $400,000 less.

The 91-acre property, which was referred to as a “private hilltop sanctuary” in its original listing on Willis Allen Real Estate, McClatchy News reported, is composed of three separate lots consisting of avocado and citrus trees.

The ranch closed on Nov. 9 for $5.6 million, the San Diego County Assessor’s Office confirmed with McClatchy News.

The primary residence on the property in Valley Center is a four-bedroom, six-bathroom house that includes:

Chef’s kitchen

Saltwater pool

Multiple fireplaces

French doors

Other properties on the estate include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom manufactured home , floral gardens and RV hookups, Mansion Global reported.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that “The Blind Side” actor’s living in the area was an “open secret.”

Sandra Bullock poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Lost City’ in London Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Bullock, who shot to fame in the early 1990s with hit films such as “Demolition Man” and “Speed,” quickly became one of America’s beloved sweethearts. Recently, the actor starred in the adventure/comedy “The Lost City” with Channing Tatum.

‘Disappearing mirrored treehouse’ listed in Tennessee raises the bar for dream homes

House for sale has ‘a party in every room.’ Check out the unassuming Texas property