ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Sandra Bullock’s avocado ranch flies off the market in California at a reduced price

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUVxx_0jaxEKFX00

It’s been only a couple months since “Gravity” actor Sandra Bullock listed her Southern California estate for $6 million, but the charming avocado ranch has sold for $400,000 less.

The 91-acre property, which was referred to as a “private hilltop sanctuary” in its original listing on Willis Allen Real Estate, McClatchy News reported, is composed of three separate lots consisting of avocado and citrus trees.

The ranch closed on Nov. 9 for $5.6 million, the San Diego County Assessor’s Office confirmed with McClatchy News.

The primary residence on the property in Valley Center is a four-bedroom, six-bathroom house that includes:

  • Chef’s kitchen

  • Saltwater pool

  • Multiple fireplaces

  • French doors

Other properties on the estate include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom manufactured home , floral gardens and RV hookups, Mansion Global reported.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that “The Blind Side” actor’s living in the area was an “open secret.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGv1J_0jaxEKFX00
Sandra Bullock poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Lost City’ in London Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Bullock, who shot to fame in the early 1990s with hit films such as “Demolition Man” and “Speed,” quickly became one of America’s beloved sweethearts. Recently, the actor starred in the adventure/comedy “The Lost City” with Channing Tatum.

‘Disappearing mirrored treehouse’ listed in Tennessee raises the bar for dream homes

House for sale has ‘a party in every room.’ Check out the unassuming Texas property

Comments / 11

Roger Morgan
3d ago

I have nothing against her but I don't think anyone cares about the property that she sold. It was only an investment which she never lived there.

Reply
4
Elizabeth Johnson
3d ago

I’m sure even if she never lived there she brought business to the area. Although I have only seen her in the movies I like her.

Reply
2
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining

17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again

California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies

SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

48K+
Followers
719
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy