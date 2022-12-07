ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Snatch DL Elijah Garcia Off Rams' Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHp4Y_0jaxE7rL00

Garcia is an undrafted rookie out of Rice.

Filling one of two vacancies on its active roster, the Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, the team announced Wednesday .

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

An undrafted rookie out of Rice, Garcia earned a college free-agent deal from the Rams, who waived the 6-foot-5, 302-pound defenseman at final cuts and subsequently re-signed him to the taxi squad.

Garcia played five seasons for the Owls — three as a starter — notching 72 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, four pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. In 2021, he was awarded first-team All-Conference USA honors.

"Garcia is a hard-working lineman who flashes athleticism in his game and plays with great intensity," Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline noted in April . "He comes with growth potential that would enhance his game."

Garcia becomes the eighth lineman in Denver's defensive stable, joining DJ Jones, Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Jonathan Harris, who's sidelined with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old figures to assume Harris' role — that is, if active, a deep backup and likely special teams contributor.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Comeback

Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Kolton Miller Quietly Becoming A Top 10 Tackle In 2022, Per PFF

The offensive line for the Las Vegas Raiders has seen a lot of change over the years, but their left tackle has remained a constant. Kolton Miller, a raw athletic prospect from UCLA, has since developed into one of the league’s top tackles. He deserves credit for persevering in his craft, and the Raiders also deserve some credit for sticking by him. After another good year, he is finally being recognized as one of the best at his position.
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy