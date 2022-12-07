Jay Howard Leve, 66, passed away on December 5, 2022 at his home in Sun City West, AZ.

Beloved Father of Sarah Leve of Philadelphia, PA, Dear Brother of Karen Leve Braverman of Louisville, CO, Loving Uncle to Michael and Jennifer Braverman of Denver, CO and Joshua and Emily Segal of Los Angeles, CA. Dear Son of the late Rubin and Beverly Leve of St. Louis, MO. Former Husband of Betsy Gitelle of Montclair, NJ, and cousin, friend and mentor to many.

Jay grew up in St. Louis before attending Northwestern University where he earned his undergraduate and Master of Science degrees from the Medill School of Journalism. After working at the Miami Herald in Miami, Jay attended the Parsons School of Design in New York City and then moved there to head the Humanware Agency at Citibank, a creative think tank for user interface design and development. Jay continued on to become the founder and CEO of Hypotenuse and SurveyUSA, known as America’s Pollster.

At SurveyUSA, Jay revolutionized the public opinion polling and market research industries in the early 1990s by being the first firm to use interactive voice response technology. Asking questions in the recorded voice of a local news anchor ― a Jay Leve innovation ― and answered by respondents pressing keys on their touch-tone phones, SurveyUSA dramatically decreased the amount of time it took to conduct research and its cost, making it possible for the first time for individuals, companies, and organizations of any size to conduct scientific research. In the 30+ ensuing years, Leve grew SurveyUSA into one of the nation’s best-known polling firms, winning numerous awards for accuracy. SurveyUSA won acclaim for the quality of its methodology and construction of questions because Leve consistently applied the rigorous journalistic principles he learned at Medill, practiced at the Herald, and believed in passionately.

Jay moved to Sun City West, AZ, where he eventually retired. Here he made many new friends, served as an officer of his homeowner’s association, and welcomed all for many memorable visits. A world traveler, Jay was proud that he visited all fifty states. He loved art, music, performance, and enjoyed being the raconteur at family events. He loved his family and friends dearly and never missed a chance to celebrate.

Jay was a powerful force to all who knew him and he will be sorely missed.

Funeral, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 10 a.m., visitation at 9:30 a.m.

Berger Memorial

9430 Olive Blvd.

Olivette, MO 63132

The link to the Live Stream is:

https://boxcast.tv/view/jay-leve-funeral-service-s0k7ltodrsjd1kd7qq1m

The link to Berger Memorial's website is:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/11050500

Memorial contributions to the International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation or to the charity of your choice.