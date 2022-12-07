Effective: 2022-12-11 02:38:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...San Juan County, Southwest Interior, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor tidal overflow possible around high tide this morning.

