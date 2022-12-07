Effective: 2022-12-11 04:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; North Central Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

GILLIAM COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO