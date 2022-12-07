Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Family calls for accountability after repeat offender hits and kills father
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An outraged family is demanding accountability, after a father and grandfather was killed in a motorcycle crash by a repeat offender running away from police. The suspect, Michael Icenhour, 30 had a history of crime and dangerous driving, but a series of new policing policies allowed...
KOMO News
Family of slain Central District business owner helps kids impacted by gun violence
SEATTLE, Wash. — Families impacted by gun violence are coming together to turn their grief into positive action through a Holiday Hope Donation Drive. RISE and the family of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., who was killed in a shooting in front of his Central District business in October, are collecting new toys and clothing for children of families who’ve lost loved ones due to gun violence.
KOMO News
City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A recent dashcam video from Gig Harbor Police shows the driver of what they believe is a stolen Uhaul that was speeding, shifting from lane to lane. The officer halted the pursuit and proceeded to get off the exit. Police Chief Kelly Busey said this is just one of many examples of what officers are facing.
KOMO News
After break-ins, business owner meets with Seattle council members about crime concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Friday afternoon, Yukon Trading Company owner Kevin Rinderle met with Seattle City Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Andrew Lewis to discuss repeated break-ins at their stores and come up with solutions to help business owners. Last month, KOMO News spoke to Rinderle after a break-in where merchandise...
KOMO News
Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KOMO News
Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement
SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
KOMO News
Thousands raised for families in need during the KOMO Toy Drive
SEATTLE — The holiday season can be a tough time for families, but you can help put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season. KOMO News teamed up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program to help put presents under the tree for thousands of kids.
KOMO News
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in his trial
TACOMA, Wash — With the prosecution resting its case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, the defense continued presenting witnesses Thursday morning. Troyer took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon and discussed what happened during a confrontation with a black newspaper carrier Sedric Altheimer on the night of Jan. 27, 2021.
KOMO News
Landlord convicted in killings of couple whose remains were found in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A jury has found a man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies in a suitcase along a West Seattle beach guilty on all counts. Mike Dudley was convicted of murder in the second degree in a King County courtroom Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
KOMO News
Six families displaced after 2 alarm apartment fire in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Six families have been displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire at the Buena Casa apartments in Kent. Crews from Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila Fire Dept., and Renton RFA were on scene. They were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes.
KOMO News
Family files $10 million lawsuit against City of Seattle for wrongful 911 death
SEATTLE, Wash. — A family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle for the wrongful death of William Yurek. On November 2, 2021 Yurek's 13-year-old son called 911 because his father was having a medical emergency at home. Yurek, 46, had chest pains and difficulty breathing, according to Attorney Mark Lindquist who is representing Yurek’s family through his own firm Mark Lindquist Law.
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
KOMO News
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
KOMO News
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle near White Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Friday evening in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood near White Center. Police said the man was found shot to death inside the vehicle. The vehicle was found in the 9200 block of 29th Ave. Southwest, near Roxhill Park. Seattle...
KOMO News
Man arrested for attempting to rape Seattle store owner to appear in court
SEATTLE — Jordan Alexander was scheduled to appear in King County Court for an arraignment hearing Thursday after he was arrested for holding a Madison Valley store owner at knifepoint and trying to rape her. Alexander did not show up, however, and his lawyer requested his next date be...
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
KOMO News
Person rescued after kayak overturns in Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Coast Guard crews rescued a 60-year-old kayaker after receiving distress signals in the Bellingham Bay/Squalicum Harbor area. The rescued kayaker was paddling with two others near Fairhaven when inclement weather forced the group to head to shore. At some point on their way back to shore, one of the kayakers fell out, according to the United States Coast Guard (USCG).
KOMO News
Resurgence of encampments near Cal Anderson Park concerns nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment and unabated trash on the sidewalks has sparked concerns in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The camp has taken over a portion of the sidewalk near 12th Avenue and Howell Street, east of Cal Anderson Park. Couches and mattresses have also been left out on the street...
KOMO News
King County Metro removes buses, suspends routes for 4th day due to steering system issue
SEATTLE, Wash. — King County Metro has restored all suspended services. This comes after Metro announced earlier this week that two Metro operators identified a manufacturing issue in the steering system in some vehicles. Early Friday morning, 12 bus routes were still out of service. Metro had proactively removed...
KOMO News
Inslee and whale advocates celebrate progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and the Quiet Sound program celebrated the progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound on Friday at the Seattle Aquarium. The Quiet Sound has been advocating for increased funding for salmon habitat restoration efforts, eliminating toxic pollution, and reducing underwater noise and disturbances.
