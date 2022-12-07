ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Family of slain Central District business owner helps kids impacted by gun violence

SEATTLE, Wash. — Families impacted by gun violence are coming together to turn their grief into positive action through a Holiday Hope Donation Drive. RISE and the family of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., who was killed in a shooting in front of his Central District business in October, are collecting new toys and clothing for children of families who’ve lost loved ones due to gun violence.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A recent dashcam video from Gig Harbor Police shows the driver of what they believe is a stolen Uhaul that was speeding, shifting from lane to lane. The officer halted the pursuit and proceeded to get off the exit. Police Chief Kelly Busey said this is just one of many examples of what officers are facing.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KOMO News

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
KOMO News

Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement

SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in his trial

TACOMA, Wash — With the prosecution resting its case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, the defense continued presenting witnesses Thursday morning. Troyer took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon and discussed what happened during a confrontation with a black newspaper carrier Sedric Altheimer on the night of Jan. 27, 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Six families displaced after 2 alarm apartment fire in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Six families have been displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire at the Buena Casa apartments in Kent. Crews from Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila Fire Dept., and Renton RFA were on scene. They were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Family files $10 million lawsuit against City of Seattle for wrongful 911 death

SEATTLE, Wash. — A family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle for the wrongful death of William Yurek. On November 2, 2021 Yurek's 13-year-old son called 911 because his father was having a medical emergency at home. Yurek, 46, had chest pains and difficulty breathing, according to Attorney Mark Lindquist who is representing Yurek’s family through his own firm Mark Lindquist Law.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KOMO News

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle near White Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Friday evening in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood near White Center. Police said the man was found shot to death inside the vehicle. The vehicle was found in the 9200 block of 29th Ave. Southwest, near Roxhill Park. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Person rescued after kayak overturns in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Coast Guard crews rescued a 60-year-old kayaker after receiving distress signals in the Bellingham Bay/Squalicum Harbor area. The rescued kayaker was paddling with two others near Fairhaven when inclement weather forced the group to head to shore. At some point on their way back to shore, one of the kayakers fell out, according to the United States Coast Guard (USCG).
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy