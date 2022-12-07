KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.

KENMORE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO