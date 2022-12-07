Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Apple Expands iCloud’s Encryption to Protect Your Photos
Apple has added what it calls new advanced security features that it says are focused on protecting against threats to user data in the cloud. The enhancements further protect iCloud data which includes backups, Photos, Notes, and more. The Silicon Valley giant says that it is adding these new protections...
Gizmodo
Everyone Will Be Able to Encrypt Their iCloud Backups Soon
Apple is making new efforts to increase user security. While the company has previously touted its overall privacy prowess, the new features are specifically meant to to safeguard iCloud accounts and iMessage. Apple unveiled three major security features in an announcement published Wednesday. The first, iMessage Contact Key Verification, allows...
Cult of Mac
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Apple security features, WhatsApp Bitmojis, and Google’s most searched 2022
Apple is cranking up its security features. The company is letting users boost encryption to their iCloud accounts, to make sure that data is ‘decrypted’ only on trusted devices. The new protections also shield data from government and law enforcement officials. Bitmoji-style 3D avatars are now available on...
9to5Mac
Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
How Apple Advanced Data Protection compares with Google's Advanced Protection Program
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.
TechCrunch
Ireland’s privacy watchdog engaging with Twitter over data access to reporters
In recent days, this access granted by Musk to a few external reporters has led to the publication of what he and his cheerleaders are framing as an exposé of the platform’s prior approach to content moderation. So far these “Twitter Files” releases, as he has branded them,...
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Files on iCloud
The free plan on iCloud only gives you 5 GB of storage, which is usually not enough to store all your data. You can upgrade the iCloud storage with a premium subscription plan anytime. But, if you want to maintain the free storage plan, the best option is to delete files or backups you don’t need regularly.
TechRadar
FBI says Apple's new encryption launch is "deeply concerning"
Apple recently introduced a number of new privacy-oriented features aimed at better protecting user data stored in iCloud, but while privacy advocates and human rights groups have hailed the move, law enforcement agencies have voiced concerns. Apparently, they’re not against improved privacy, but instead fear criminals of all walks of...
Apple to offer more encryption on iCloud backups
Apple will start offering end-to-end encryption on users' iCloud backups, adding an extra layer of security to people's text messages, location data and other sensitive personal information saved to iCloud from iPhones, iPads and Macs. Why it matters: Apple's extension of encryption will make it harder for both hackers and...
AOL Corp
Apple is making your iPhone more secure to fight off nation-state hackers
Apple (AAPL) is upping the ante on user security with three new initiatives that it says will protect everyone from the average consumer to high-value hacker targets like diplomats and human rights activists. The new security features—Security Keys, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and Advanced Data Protection—will allow you to do...
9to5Mac
Dropbox and iCloud rival Proton Drive gets iOS app; uses end-to-end encryption
Proton Drive, a Dropbox and iCloud rival, has today launched iOS and Android apps for both free and paid cloud storage tiers. As you’d expect from the company that launched an encrypted email service, Proton Mail, the emphasis is on privacy and security …. Background. Proton is best known...
Apple Drops Controversial Plans To Scan iCloud Uploads For CSAM
In a recent reversal of policy, Apple has announced the company will not be searching data stored on iCloud for material related to child sexual abuse and other illegal acts. The news follows multiple complex challenges Apple has faced related to data storage and user rights as they pertain to law enforcement. Most famously, the company refused to decrypt the iPhone of the accused San Bernardino shooter in 2016, sparking a lengthy legal battle with the FBI. Courts ultimately ruled that Apple could not be compelled to violate its security without customer consent, though it became academic in the San Bernardino case when the FBI got the phone's password from another source.
