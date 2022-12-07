Champaign, Urbana Fire Departments respond to fire at Abbott Power Plant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a tank fire inside Abbott Power Plant on Wednesday.

Fire crews reported a small, smoldering fire inside a tank undergoing removal at the 1100 block of S. Oak St. at around 9:30 a.m. They quickly extinguished the fire with a single hose.

The fire departments said the cause of the fire is accidental and was the result of hot work to dismantle the tank.

There were no reported injuries among staff or crew.

