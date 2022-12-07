ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign, Urbana Fire Departments respond to fire at Abbott Power Plant

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1YmP_0jaxD8hr00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a tank fire inside Abbott Power Plant on Wednesday.

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

Fire crews reported a small, smoldering fire inside a tank undergoing removal at the 1100 block of S. Oak St. at around 9:30 a.m. They quickly extinguished the fire with a single hose.

The fire departments said the cause of the fire is accidental and was the result of hot work to dismantle the tank.

There were no reported injuries among staff or crew.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Devastating Champaign house fire

Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames. That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m. We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. They also found the homeowner standing outside […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Homeowner displaced after house fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign homeowner is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department was called to 1314 South Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. for a report of a fire at the home. By the time they arrived, the house was fully engulfed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire

Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Deadly Iroquois County crash connected to Buckley house fire

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Neighbors in Iroquois County are processing a tragic chain of events. A house fire was only the beginning on Monday, because the owner died in a car crash just hours after it started. “One of my siblings was panicking, watching the fire. They got the news before all of us,” […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Green St. lane temporarily closed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One westbound lane on Green St. in Champaign is closed temporarily this week. The lane closure, between Randolph St. and State St., is in order to repair a leaking water valve. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure. The lane is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 16. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating burglary at The Original Pancake House

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a burglary at The Original Pancake House on Wednesday. Sgt. Bradley Krauel said police were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. Officers have since been processing the scene for evidence and are working to determine whether any property was taken in the incident. Anyone with information […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to house fire in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Buckley Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Monday. Buckley Chief Tyler Ecker said the fire started in the second-floor bathroom of the two-story home on the 200 block of Oak St. Crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and left the scene by 7:30 p.m. The […]
BUCKLEY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police invites community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is inviting the community to its fourth “Coffee with a Cop” event of 2022 on Thursday morning. The event is part of a nationwide effort for police officers to connect more with their communities. Champaign Police held its most recent event in July. Community members have come […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Addilyn’s famous brownies in CI Kitchen

Addilyn Bent-Perzee is back in our CI Kitchen to share her famous brownies. Addilyn is a 13 year old who loves baking various, delicious homemade treats. She will donate 15% of every sale to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Join her Facebook group HERE.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Victims of Tuesday shooting released from hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said the victims of a shooting Tuesday night will be ok. In a news release, officials said the victims, ages 48 and 28, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to the legs, wounds that were not life-threatening. The victims have since been released. The two […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville fire crews say house a ‘total loss’ after fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire. It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday.   When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out. Ameren […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello on Wednesday. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park said: “By the looks of it, […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. temporarily lane closures begin today in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Village of Woodland under a boil order

WOODLAND, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Woodland has been placed under a boil order until further notice. Mayor Ricky Grosvenor says due to a major malfunction with a switcher, they needed to shut the water down and drain the main water tank.   Grosvenor says they are rebuilding the water pressure and refilling the tank. […]
WOODLAND, IL
WCIA

Village of Saybrook under boil order

SAYBROOK, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Saybrook is under a boil order until further notice.   Saybrook Clerk Tammy Watkins says there was a water main break. Residents West of the corner of Stout and West Harrison Streets will be impacted. Watkins also says Jensen, Harper, and Lawrence streets are also affected.   The village will send […]
SAYBROOK, IL
WCIA

Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County.  She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy