Tennessee State

WTVC

Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
WATE

Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case

An agreement has been made between the vaping giant and 34 states placing restrictions on the advertising and marketing of JUUL products, along with financial sanctions, according to the news release from the state attorney general’s office. Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case. An agreement has been made...
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
WSMV

Tennessee lawmaker proposes law to keep death records private

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson proposed a bill that would block access to death records, investigative reports, and 911 calls for non-criminal death investigations. The introduction of Senate Bill 9 comes as Naomi Judd’s family works to dismiss a lawsuit. The Judd family previously filed a lawsuit to prevent journalists from getting the police records for Naomi Judd’s death investigation.
WATE

Changing the statute of limitations for rape in Tennessee

In Tennessee, rape kits have sat without testing for so long, some victims will never get justice. But now there's talk of a new bill to prevent the same from happening to future victims. Changing the statute of limitations for rape in Tennessee. In Tennessee, rape kits have sat without...
southarkansassun.com

Tennessee EBT Cardholders Receive $500 Extra

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Families who get help from the state for transportation, child care, educational support, job training, and temporary cash assistance may have gotten an extra payment on their EBT cards on Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said families in the Families First program would get...
wmot.org

A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
