WTVC
Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
WATE
Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case
wpln.org
With THC everywhere, Tennessee’s medical cannabis commission urges lawmakers to act
A commission named by the Tennessee legislature to study medical cannabis regulation is struggling to get the attention of the lawmakers who appointed them. The 9-member panel is warning that the state must deal with cannabis, because it’s already everywhere. The cannabis commission issued its first report nearly a...
wvlt.tv
Tenn. could give $60 million in unused pandemic relief money to private schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lot of pandemic relief money could be going to private schools in the state. Tennessee has $60 million in leftover funding, and some lawmakers are trying to make it easier for private schools to apply to use it. The money is leftover from the American...
WSMV
Tennessee lawmaker proposes law to keep death records private
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson proposed a bill that would block access to death records, investigative reports, and 911 calls for non-criminal death investigations. The introduction of Senate Bill 9 comes as Naomi Judd’s family works to dismiss a lawsuit. The Judd family previously filed a lawsuit to prevent journalists from getting the police records for Naomi Judd’s death investigation.
wpln.org
Flu keeps raging in Tennessee and COVID is coming right behind it
Tennessee has been a national hotspot for the flu for several weeks, as the U.S. influenza season shapes up to be one of the worst in more than a decade. And the feared “tri-demic” is beginning to put a pinch on local hospitals. Maury Regional Medical Center in...
TDH awards 7 counties with grants to address health disparities
The Tennessee Department of Health announced $1.8 million dollars in grants for communities to address health disparities — including in Davidson and Williamson counties.
Customers fed up with troubled home solar energy company may get loan relief
Power Home Solar and Pink Energy customers wound up with expensive solar energy systems that don't work. Tennessee's Attorney General is working to help customers who took out huge loans.
Gov. Lee talks passage of defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
While attending a groundbreaking for a new Dixie plant in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee discussed the elimination of the military vaccine mandate by the House this week, and more.
WATE
Changing the statute of limitations for rape in Tennessee
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
southarkansassun.com
Tennessee EBT Cardholders Receive $500 Extra
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Families who get help from the state for transportation, child care, educational support, job training, and temporary cash assistance may have gotten an extra payment on their EBT cards on Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said families in the Families First program would get...
wmot.org
A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
New bill would increase teachers’ classroom stipend from $200 to $500
The funding would come from the new TISA education plan the state will implement next school year.
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
