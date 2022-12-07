ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Cunningham to host annual Luminaries of Hope, live nativity

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDQ9P_0jaxCnRE00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home will host its third annual drive-thru Luminaries of Hope and live nativity on its campus in Urbana.

Hundreds of luminaries will be lit up on Dec. 9-10 at 6–8 p.m., including 807 Luminaries of Hope. These represent each of the youth, adults, and families the agency served this year through its residential, educational, and community-based services.

Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston

There will also be a live nativity on site, a representation of the Bethlehem manger scene which portrays the birth of baby Jesus.

“This event is so special on so many levels,” said Ginger Mills, Director of Advancement. “It is peaceful and beautiful, and we could all use a couple of hours of that, but it has great meaning as well.”

Luminaries of Hope also celebrate and honor Judge Joseph and Mary Cunningham, who have provided a safe and nurturing environment for children in need. They are the reason Cunningham Children’s Home has existed for more than 127 years, helping so many in need.

Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7

The public can purchase a luminary for $10 in honor or memory of someone special, to be included along the drive. More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

