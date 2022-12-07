ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

American Legion Post 35 remembers Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6vJp_0jaxCcjF00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — In memory of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, American Legion Post 35 held an event Wednesday morning at its center on North Lumpkin Road.

Commander Dea Morrow of Post 35 welcomed everyone and recognized important people in the audience. They were Columbus City Councilman John House and his wife; the national Sons of the American Legion Chaplain from Alabama, Jeff Gibson; members of American Legion Post 135 from Phenix City; and members of Marine Corps League Detachment 1402.

Retired Lt. Col. Sam Nelson, the chaplain at Post 35, said the point of remembering the Pearl Harbor attack every year is so something like it won’t happen again.

Gibson led everyone in the invocation, Post 35 member Juanita Upshaw Taylor led the Pledge of Allegiance and Post 35 Adjutant Donna Doughty sang the national anthem.

Attendees were shown videos of Hawaiian dancers and the destruction from the Pearl Harbor attack.

“The purpose of the Hawaiian dancers is we wanted to establish or everybody what the situation was the morning of Dec. 7,” Nelson said. “We were at peace.”

He said the damage to Pearl Harbor was “horrendous.” He said there were so many causalities that medical professionals had trouble triaging victims.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson read out loud former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Day of Infamy” speech. Doughty sang, “God Bless America.” Morrow read the poem, “December Seventh,” by Cornelius Douglas.

Gibson led the benediction. But before he did, he shared a message with the audience.

“Do me one favor right now,” he said. “Hug three people, and let me tell you why. We know back then it was war, shell shock, now there’s PTSD. During the holiday season, so many people have lost loved ones. So many veterans have gone through the trials and tribulations and the memories of the war.”

Gibson instructed audience members to call people. He said calling someone in distress could prevent their suicide.

“So please, hug three people,” he said. “Let them know you love them.”

Gibson said it isn’t shameful to ask for help.

“A lot of time, as veterans, we don’t trust nobody,” he said. “We feel as though we tell our story, people might look at us differently.”

He said to also keep police officers and firefighters in mind.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Fort Benning renames WHINSEC Campus in dedication to two fallen heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning is renaming the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation School (WHINSEC) after two fallen heroes. Family, friends, and service members joined at a dedication ceremony Thursday morning to recall the battle that claimed the soldiers’ lives.  Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon Figueroa and Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez of the U.S. Army […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday

Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street. Santa Claus plans to make a...
OPELIKA, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Columbus, GA

The consolidated city-county of Columbus sits on the west-central boundary of Georgia along the Chattahoochee River, right across Phenix, Alabama. It’s Georgia’s second largest city next to Atlanta and Muscogee County’s capital, with which it formally unified in 1970. Founded in 1828, the Creek Indians were the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Keep Columbus Warm holds 5th annual clothing drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL News 3 met with the founder of an annual clothing drive event that runs through the month of December. Josiah Robinson founded Keep Columbus Warm in 2018. Through the month of December, the non-profit gathers hats, jackets, sock, gloves and other warm clothing items. On Dec. 22, Keep Columbus Warm […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Law enforcement officers, children team up for Cops, Kids and Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers, 50 children, parents and other caretakers gathered inside the ice rink building at the Columbus Civic Center for an event called Cops, Kids and Christmas. This annual event is run by Karl F. Eidam Lodge 9, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Outside, various law enforcement vehicles from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Holiday Heroes Campaign kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 7th annual Holiday Heroes kicked off on Wednesday, Dec. 7 with our Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald. WRBL is collecting donations for Valley Rescue Mission and Santa’s Castle at the McDonalds on Airport Thruway until 6:30 p.m. Today, we had Amy Gill and Pat Malloy provide a little bit of insight into what […]
COLUMBUS, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold

Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
AMERICUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Food Truck Fridays to Continue Through 2023

OPELIKA — If you’re a fan of Food Truck Fridays (FTF), then you’re in luck. The Opelika City Council approved a request from the President and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce Ali Rauch to continue Food Truck Fridays through 2023. Food Truck Fridays is held...
OPELIKA, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Phenix City, AL

The city of Phenix is in Russell and Lee Counties, Alabama. In the 1940s, it was referred to as “Sin City,” but today's reality is dramatically different. This quaint little city is now considered one of the safest places to travel in the United States, offering a variety of great things to do.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy