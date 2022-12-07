Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
WCJB
Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision
GEORGETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling South on County Road 309 passing Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. A 91-year-old woman was walking South on the right shoulder of 309. The right front of the vehicle collided...
WCJB
No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
WCJB
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
click orlando
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputy cleared in shooting of suicidal woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office has determined it was lawful for a Marion County deputy to shoot a suicidal woman approaching a hospital with a gun. State Attorney William Gladson was tasked with investigating the deputy-involved shooting of Yailisse Isabel Canizares in Marion...
WCJB
Expanded midway, better irrigation in the works at Bradford Fairgrounds
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first phase of Bradford Fairgrounds improvements already completed, the next phase will see big changes for next year’s fair and beyond. Right now, 300 mounds of dirt are being moved to the property. In the coming weeks, the dirt will be mixed with the soil at the site so that the fair’s midway will be lifted six inches. This face-lift along with improved irrigation and other flood mitigation efforts will hopefully make the March 2023 edition one of the driest ever. Bradford Agriculture Fair Association President Bob Milner shared a popular saying in the county.
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
WCJB
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
WCJB
Grand theft auto suspect in city of Alachua sentenced to two years drug offender probation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect from a City of Alachua grand theft auto case in September has been sentenced. Ronnie Padgett, 18, will serve 2 years of drug offender probation. His sentence also included 90 days in the Alachua County Jail with credit for time served. Jail records show...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
WCJB
High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for a suspect near the school. Sheriff’s deputies say the school was locked down as a precaution while they established a perimeter near the school. Deputies were searching for a 17-year-old suspected of violating the conditions of his home detention.
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
WCJB
Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
WCJB
Armed robbery suspect arrested by Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe they have solved a number of armed robbery cases over the weekend. Sheriff’s deputies say Live Oak Police Department officers helped them arrest Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21, of Live Oak, on Wednesday morning. Authorities say he was found at a home on Louis Avenue.
WCJB
MCSO arrests man for stealing Toys-For-Tots donation box out of Dollar General
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 2:45 in the afternoon on December 8, surveillance video at a Dollar General in Belleview shows a man sliding a Toys-For-Tots donation box full of $800. “And pulled it a little closer to the edge and he looked around a little bit,” said Marion County...
WCJB
Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after...
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
Comments / 0