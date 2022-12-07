ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision

GEORGETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling South on County Road 309 passing Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. A 91-year-old woman was walking South on the right shoulder of 309. The right front of the vehicle collided...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s deputy cleared in shooting of suicidal woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office has determined it was lawful for a Marion County deputy to shoot a suicidal woman approaching a hospital with a gun. State Attorney William Gladson was tasked with investigating the deputy-involved shooting of Yailisse Isabel Canizares in Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Expanded midway, better irrigation in the works at Bradford Fairgrounds

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first phase of Bradford Fairgrounds improvements already completed, the next phase will see big changes for next year’s fair and beyond. Right now, 300 mounds of dirt are being moved to the property. In the coming weeks, the dirt will be mixed with the soil at the site so that the fair’s midway will be lifted six inches. This face-lift along with improved irrigation and other flood mitigation efforts will hopefully make the March 2023 edition one of the driest ever. Bradford Agriculture Fair Association President Bob Milner shared a popular saying in the county.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for a suspect near the school. Sheriff’s deputies say the school was locked down as a precaution while they established a perimeter near the school. Deputies were searching for a 17-year-old suspected of violating the conditions of his home detention.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Armed robbery suspect arrested by Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe they have solved a number of armed robbery cases over the weekend. Sheriff’s deputies say Live Oak Police Department officers helped them arrest Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21, of Live Oak, on Wednesday morning. Authorities say he was found at a home on Louis Avenue.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

