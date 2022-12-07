Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Hyundai shares IONIQ 6 pricing and specs that do not include 53 kWh battery in UK
Hyundai Motor UK has shared pricing and performance specs for both Premium and Ultimate trims of the upcoming IONIQ 6 streamliner. All versions of the IONIQ 6 currently coming to the UK feature the larger 77.4 kWh battery, providing the most range. However, as you’ll see below, the starting pricing of the IONIQ 6 is higher to start, compared to what a 53 kWh version may cost in the US.
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s next-gen MEB+ platform offers faster charging, 125 miles of added range
Volkswagen Group has shared a progress update outlining the development of its upcoming MEB+ EV platform. What was originally thought to be an upgrade to its current EV platform will actually arrive as the German automaker’s next-generation EV backbone. Volkswagen reaffirmed previous range improvements but also shared new details on upcoming models we can expect to see use this technology in the future. Here’s the latest.
Autoblog
Porsche, World Fund join $63M bet on batteries for electric planes
World Fund, a one-year-old venture firm that backs European climate startups, led the deal. Abacon Capital and Vsquared Ventures also chipped in. Customcells develops and recycles high-performance lithium-ion batteries that power products like cars, medical equipment and fossil fuel development (despite its stated decarbonization goals). The company also makes batteries for high-heat environments north of 122 degrees F. For this funding round, Customcells has a specific aim in mind: accelerating its push into "e-aviation" as well as its expansion outside of Germany and into the U.S. and Asia.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen invests nearly $500M to retool Wolfsburg plant for EVs
Volkswagen is investing nearly half a billion dollars in an effort to retool its Wolfsburg production plant for electric vehicle production. VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday that the German automaker would spend €460 million ($482 million) by early 2025 to completely makeover the Wolfsburg plant’s production equipment. Most of the money will be geared toward production of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first EV to use the MEB platform it built especially for its electric vehicle push.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla
Here's a look at the automaker with the most electric vehicles (EVs) for sale, which is seven total, and the answer isn't Tesla. The post Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
CAR AND DRIVER
Munro EV Looks Like Tesla Cybertruck and INEOS Grenadier's Love Child
This brand-new EV-only SUV from the U.K. startup Munro combines mechanical four-wheel drive with electric power. It's being offered with a choice of 295-hp and 375-hp motors and 61.0-kWh and 81.0-kWh battery packs. The new SUV, just called the "Mk1," will be coming to the U.S. in a limited run...
Airlines Are Pushing to Legalize One-Pilot Cockpits
Airlines feel that aircraft technology has advanced to the point where co-pilots are no longer necessary. And they want to save money.
Carscoops
Ram Revolution EV Teaser, Hyundai Mobis M.Vision Concepts, And Polestar 2 Gets OTA Power Boost: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Vietnamese carmaker VinFast may be heading to Wall Street, as the company intends to list itself on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Details of the IPO, such as the number of shares that will be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering, haven’t yet been finalized, but the automaker said that they intend to trade under the VFS ticker symbol.
Carscoops
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is A $1.7 Million Track-Only Swang Song With Over 800 Hp
Ford unveiled the final track-only variant of the third-generation GT, which is claimed to offer the highest level of performance and handling compared to all of its predecessors, thanks to tweaked underpinnings and improved aerodynamics. The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV will be produced in a limited number of 67 units by Multimatic, as a nod to the original Mk IV racecar that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1967.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 BMW iX M60 vs. 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition
From the December 2022 issue of Car and Driver. If you want to broadcast your forward-thinking ways with a luxuriously aspirational electric vehicle in today's preferred SUV body style, the options are scarce. Neither Rolls-Royce nor Bentley makes one, and the Mercedes EQS SUV isn't on sale just yet. Everything else, including the Genesis GV60, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Audi e-tron, falls well short of the pricing and performance bar set by the BMW iX and Rivian R1S, the two vehicles we've gathered here. Our requirement for conventionally hinged doors meant the aging Tesla Model X got left out. Shucks.
MotorAuthority
2023 Polestar 2, 2024 Volvo EX30: Today's Car News
Polestar is introducing continual updates to its cars, just like Tesla. For the Polestar 2, the 2023 model year sees new design options, more range on some grades, and an available power upgrade for the Long Range Dual Motor version. Volkswagen is working on a redesign for the Tiguan, and...
ktalnews.com
Volvo confirms EX30 subcompact electric SUV due in 2023
Volvo’s mystery SUV teased during November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV has been confirmed as an electric subcompact entry to be called the EX30. The identity of the vehicle was confirmed by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published on Monday.
Autoblog
2024 Buick Encore GX spy photos reveal Wildcat-based design
After the reveal of the Buick Wildcat concept car, the company made it clear the styling would appear on many upcoming cars. We've seen it on the recently revealed Envista for China and the U.S., and it will appear on the first Electra electric SUV. But apparently the design language will be adapted to current Buick models, too, as evidenced by the spy photos of the new Encore GX shown above.
Autoblog
A Tesla owner says new Model Y ordered him to pull over before it shut down
A Tesla owner said his car ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down and trapped him inside. Tom Exton, a British YouTuber who collects cars, was driving to London on Thursday night when his five-day-old Model Y asked him to pull over because it was "shutting down."
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
4 Advantages the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Over the 2023 Kia Niro EV
For electric vehicle (EV) shoppers, here are four reasons to consider the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E instead of the 2023 Kia Niro EV. The post 4 Advantages the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Over the 2023 Kia Niro EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Tesla hopes China boss will bring secret sauce to Gigafactory Texas
The decision didn't come as a surprise to industry insiders, given how quickly Gigafactory Shanghai became a cornerstone manufacturing and export hub for Tesla. It took the plant merely a year -- from December 2018 to December 2019 -- to go from construction to production. In August, Gigafactory Shanghai made its one-millionth car, accounting for a third of the total Teslas produced up until that point, Elon Musk tweeted. This November was a record month for the facility with 100,291 vehicles delivered.
