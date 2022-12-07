Read full article on original website
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington Examiner
Bistro bigotry in Richmond
The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts debuts immersive Frederick Douglass exhibit
The installation by Isaac Julien includes narration from Douglass' powerful speeches, including excerpts from "Lessons of the Hour," "What to the Slave Is the 4th of July?," and "Lecture on Pictures."
NBC12
TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The hashtag “shop local” reaches new heights in Richmond thanks to one TikTok influencer. Ja’mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants around the River City, and business owners couldn’t be more thrilled. Making videos has always been a passion for this 26-year-old.
Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building
For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.
Taps is played around the world. It was written in Virginia.
Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County was the site of the first Thanksgiving, home to President William Henry Harrison, and the birthplace of Taps.
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia
The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
How the Tacky Light Run became this Chesterfield woman's favorite day
Runners and walkers alike will don Christmas apparel on Saturday night for the Carmax Tacky Light Run.
wvtf.org
Virginia author envisions second civil war
Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
How to do a Richmond tacky lights tour without leaving the city
When it comes to Richmond tacky lights tours for the holidays, the West End with Asbury Court and The Christmas House tend to get all the love. At least that's where the limos and charter buses focus their time. But the city proper has plenty of awesome, tastefully tacky Christmas lights to gaze upon, so we put together our own very Richmond-centric holiday lights tour for you. Why it matters: The city is awesome, and this tour is walkable or bikeable, plus it includes snack stops.Where to start: The Museum District.Lights abound in the MD, but these are our can't...
What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?
Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University hold December commencements
This weekend, two Central Virginia universities held December commencement ceremonies, where over 2,000 students received their undergraduate and graduate degrees.
NBC12
A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Removal of the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s north side will begin on Monday, sources confirmed. The statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road is the last Confederate statue owned by the city that is still standing. Back in October, a...
For nearly 200 years, this Petersburg mansion has helped ring in the holidays
The house, known as Centre Hill Mansion, has sat majestically on a hill for the past 199 years. Its true greatness comes out to shine during the holiday season.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Henrico, New Kent officers taking 100 kids on shopping spree is 'sheer joy'
Officers came together to make sure some children have what they need for the holidays at the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police's annual Cops and Kids Christmas Program.
NBC12
Top 5 winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big winter storms can get seared into your memory, either for the fun you had in deep snow or the miserable experience of losing power during an arctic blast. A list like this will leave out some notable storms, as our history books are loaded with...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Petersburg’s Walnut Hill neighborhood gets ‘historic district’ status
The Walnut Hill neighborhood in the heart of Petersburg is close to the center of the city, has now achieved the status of a historic district.
Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County
An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.
