Police investigating shooting at the GoGo Heights apartments in north Spokane

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police provide details of swatting at Lewis & Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a series of falsely reported threats at high schools, Spokane Police Department (SPD) has shared details of the initial incident. According to SPD, 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Friday reporting an active shooter at Lewis & Clark High School. The caller told dispatch a subject was armed and harming people, reporting multiple casualties.
KHQ Right Now
One man is dead after falling into the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Training Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department confirmed the man who fell into the Spokane River on Saturday is dead. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the man was walking along the south bank of the river near the Spokane Police Training Academy when police told him he couldn't be there, and that he should turn around.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police report no credible threat found following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
KHQ Right Now
Members of Spokane LBGTQ community speak out 3 weeks after Colorado Springs shooting
Members of the Spokane LGBTQ+ community gathered Saturday in north Spokane to speak out against hate. Saturday marked three weeks since a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 19 more.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends. Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two...
KHQ Right Now
Snow and slush cover roads across Spokane and Kootenai counties
Spoiler alert: It snows in Spokane! The Inland Northwest woke up Saturday morning to a new blanket of wet snow. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren drove through the streets of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene to see where things are slick.
KHQ Right Now
Snow covers roads in Spokane during evening commute
A blanket of snow covered the roads in Spokane for Thursday's evening commute. More snow is expected overnight.
KHQ Right Now
Snow, slush could make for dicey road conditions as temperatures drop in Spokane
After a day of heavy snow and rain in the Inland Northwest, overnight lows below freezing could make for some sketchy roads. NonStop Local's Tim Adams has a look at what you can expect tonight and tomorrow morning.
KHQ Right Now
More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
KHQ Right Now
Snow arrives in eastern Washington, areas north of Spokane could see 4-7 inches
Snow arrived in Spokane Thursday afternoon. Between three and five inches are expected in Spokane through Friday at noon, while higher totals are possible north of the city.
KHQ Right Now
Heavy, wet snow falls across Inland Northwest
Heavy wet snow fell overnight in Spokane. More is expected throughout higher elevations in northeastern Washington and parts of north Idaho.
KHQ Right Now
1st Round of Snow Wraps Up Friday Morning, 2nd to Arrive Friday Night
We remain under a NonStop Local Weather Alert as snow continues to fall late Thursday night and will continue into the early hours of Friday morning before finally moving out to the east. Right now, 2-5" of snow looks to be the average across the area of Spokane to Coeur...
KHQ Right Now
Messy winter weather to continue Saturday in the Inland Northwest
Heavy snow fell overnight, leaving a blanket of wet snow on the ground for much of the Inland Northwest Saturday morning. Things are warming up in Spokane, but areas north of the city could see continued snow throughout the day.
KHQ Right Now
Snow is falling in Spokane and will continue through the evening commute
We are under a weather alert due to snow on the way this afternoon. We are expecting to see two to five inches of snow in city areas.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane's Nothing Bundt Cakes shows off holiday selection
Spokane bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes rolled out its holiday selection this week. Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Annamarie Megrdichian showed off the flavors on Wake Up NonStop Local.
KHQ Right Now
Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd, and potentially stronger system to impact us Friday night, Saturday and for some even all the way into Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect...
KHQ Right Now
Dave Nichols: All-league teams, photos provide perfect opportunity to reflect on Fall Sports season
The publication of the all-league teams and photos marks the official conclusion of the fall sports season. It’s a labor of love putting these lists together, but it’s a rite of passage that symbolizes the change in seasons each year. Many thanks to the athletic directors and sport...
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington surrenders 23-point second-half lead in loss to South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Up by 23 points with just under 9 minutes to go, Eastern Washington lost 77-76 to South Dakota State on Saturday in nonconference men’s basketball play at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (4-7 overall) shot 60.8% in the second half and made all 15 of their...
KHQ Right Now
Commentary: It’s clear, again, that Gonzaga men’s basketball is a level above UW
SPOKANE – Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn’t really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren’t terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga’s home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
KHQ Right Now
Mike Hopkins, Washington not fooled by Gonzaga's uncharacteristic start ahead of Friday's matchup
Mike Hopkins isn’t fooled. Earlier this week during a news conference in Seattle, Washington’s sixth-year coach was asked about the next challenge on the Huskies’ schedule under the premise that No. 18 Gonzaga might actually be … vulnerable?. It’s not the first time that theory has...
Comments / 0