Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings
A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
Former Cubs OF Jason Heyward Signs Minor-League Deal with Dodgers
It’ll be weird to see Heyward in a new uniform after seven seasons with the Cubs, but it was time for both parties to move on.
From Cubs to Cardinals: Who else did it before Willson Contreras?
Longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is finalizing a contract to join the St. Louis Cardinals out of free agency. When it becomes official, he will become the 325th player to suit up for both franchises.
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers
Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: 'An honor to wear this uniform'
Three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras had every reason to smile during Friday's news conference. Contreras, after all, signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028 to join the St. Louis Cardinals. Financial terms were not revealed by the club, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $87.5 million.
At intro to St. Louis, Contreras pinpoints moment he knew he wanted to be a Cardinal
“ ... I want to be a part of something like that, of a team that’s always looking forward to win,” Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras.
Contreras discusses leaving Cubs for Cards, replacing Yadi
Willson Contreras discussed his departure from the Cubs to the Cardinals and replacing longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina in a Players’ Tribune piece posted Thursday. Contreras who spent his first 14 professional seasons in the Cubs organization, agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with St. Louis this week.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0