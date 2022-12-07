ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings

A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
NBC Sports Chicago

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers

Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Willson Contreras: 'An honor to wear this uniform'

Three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras had every reason to smile during Friday's news conference. Contreras, after all, signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028 to join the St. Louis Cardinals. Financial terms were not revealed by the club, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $87.5 million.
NBC Sports Chicago

Contreras discusses leaving Cubs for Cards, replacing Yadi

Willson Contreras discussed his departure from the Cubs to the Cardinals and replacing longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina in a Players’ Tribune piece posted Thursday. Contreras who spent his first 14 professional seasons in the Cubs organization, agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with St. Louis this week.
