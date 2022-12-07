ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

WQAD

Winter clothing donation drive at Modern Woodmen park this Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need. Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Nelly Cheboi, Augustana alum, is CNN's Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College graduate of 2016 Nelly Cheboi is CNN's Hero of the Year for her tremendous work for TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled computers in schools across rural Kenya. Cheboi attended Augustana on a full scholarship and graduated with a bachelor's degree in...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Aledo residential pipe repair program enrollment closing soon

ALEDO, Ill. — Aledo residents have until the end of the year to enroll in the City's "Water-Sewer Lateral Repair Program." This covers up to $5,000 in repairs on the underground pipes, known as water and sewer laterals. This program is especially useful throughout the winter months when water...
ALEDO, IL
WQAD

Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Iowa football transfer portal tracker

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Nov. 29. This tracker will be updated with new information as it's released. The NCAA transfer portal is in full effect, with new rules that enable student-athletes to transfer schools with immediate eligibility for the following season. Since...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Galesburg residents speak out over proposed sales tax hike

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg leaders are days away from voting on whether to increase its sales tax. The money would fund renovations for a new community center. A special meeting was held Wednesday, Dec. 14 for residents to voice their thoughts on the measure. "We're investing in our children...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Galesburg man in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot courthouse

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the courthouse, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Knox County Courthouse after a threat was reported. Deputies learned that 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the county's traffic division about...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Davenport Tuesday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman is dead in the hospital after she was struck by a car while walking on the road, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at about 5:32 p.m., Davenport police, Fire and EMS responded to the area of East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue after a crash involving a pedestrian was reported.
DAVENPORT, IA

