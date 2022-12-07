Read full article on original website
Winter clothing donation drive at Modern Woodmen park this Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need. Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.
2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
Nelly Cheboi, Augustana alum, is CNN's Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College graduate of 2016 Nelly Cheboi is CNN's Hero of the Year for her tremendous work for TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled computers in schools across rural Kenya. Cheboi attended Augustana on a full scholarship and graduated with a bachelor's degree in...
Aledo residential pipe repair program enrollment closing soon
ALEDO, Ill. — Aledo residents have until the end of the year to enroll in the City's "Water-Sewer Lateral Repair Program." This covers up to $5,000 in repairs on the underground pipes, known as water and sewer laterals. This program is especially useful throughout the winter months when water...
Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
Iowa football transfer portal tracker
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Nov. 29. This tracker will be updated with new information as it's released. The NCAA transfer portal is in full effect, with new rules that enable student-athletes to transfer schools with immediate eligibility for the following season. Since...
Galesburg police place new memorial stone to honor fallen Deputy Nicholas Weist
Deputy Weist was killed in the line of duty back in April while trying to stop a fleeing suspect. Knox County law enforcement says that he will never be forgotten.
Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Rock Island attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy faces charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Rock Island that happened Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers responded to an area hospital at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound...
Scott County Emergency Management Agency conducting countywide alert test on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. — Scott County officials will be conducting an emergency alert test this Sunday, Dec.18 at 1 p.m. to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems to deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster. Only cell phones that have opted...
Rock Island police searching for suspects in theft of bald eagle statue
The pair were recorded using a drill to steal a bald eagle statue off of a Rock Island porch. They were also seen with a blue Dodge Caravan with no front plate.
Scott for Tots making kids Christmas wishes' come true with toy pickup
CLINTON, Iowa — One Clinton man is making kids' Christmas wishes come true. Scott for Tots, a Clinton group that holds a yearly holiday toy drive, put on its fifth-annual event on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Families who applied and were chosen got the chance to walk around and pick out Christmas gifts for kids.
Galesburg residents speak out over proposed sales tax hike
GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg leaders are days away from voting on whether to increase its sales tax. The money would fund renovations for a new community center. A special meeting was held Wednesday, Dec. 14 for residents to voice their thoughts on the measure. "We're investing in our children...
Moline police rally for officer battling brain cancer; Here's how you can help
MOLINE, Ill. — Officers with the Moline Police Department are asking the public for help as one of their own is in the "fight of their life" after being diagnosed with brain cancer. A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September...
Galesburg man in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot courthouse
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the courthouse, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Knox County Courthouse after a threat was reported. Deputies learned that 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the county's traffic division about...
'45 ballots cannot just disappear' | Scott County supervisor questions why House District 81 recount totals aren't matching up
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken is urging the Iowa Secretary of State to investigate why the recount totals of the House District 81 race don't match the candidate-requested recount vote totals. A letter emailed to Secretary Paul Pate and others in his office from Croken Tuesday night comes after not...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Davenport Tuesday evening
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman is dead in the hospital after she was struck by a car while walking on the road, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at about 5:32 p.m., Davenport police, Fire and EMS responded to the area of East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue after a crash involving a pedestrian was reported.
Woman accused of hoarding 198 collies faces additional animal abuse charges
ALEDO, Ill. — The Sherrard woman arrested back in August after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home faces additional animal abuse charges, according to online court records. Karen Plambeck, 59, faces 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. She originally faced five counts after the massive rescue...
