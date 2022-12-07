Read full article on original website
Meet Lensa AI, the app that lets you transform your selfies into a ‘Magic Avatar’ portrait
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Where are those artsy self-portraits that have been circulating on social media lately coming from? Meet the Lensa AI app. While the application from Prism AI, a visual artificial intelligence company, has recently garnered attention on social media, it isn’t new. The photo and video editor has been around since 2018. The Lensa app allows users to upload and edit photos or videos directly from their phones.
9to5Mac
Camera+ update brings segmented editing and festive limited-time ‘Winter Frames’
Popular iOS app Camera+ is out with a new update that brings some neat limited-time holiday frames plus the addition of segmented editing. Generously, Camera+ isn’t keeping the holiday frames to just paid subscribers, they’re available for those with the free version too. Limited-time holiday frames in Camera+...
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
17 Photos That'll Make You Look Once, Twice, Three Times Before You Understand What's Going On
These are bringing me back to the early internet days.
Android Headlines
Vivaldi adds Mastodon to its browser
The Vivaldi browser isn’t exactly Google Chrome, but it’s been a pretty popular browser alternative to some of the big brands. It’s been adding new and useful features like being able to automatically close tabs after a certain amount of time. Another future coming to Vivaldi is the integration with Mastodon.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Android Headlines
Amazon Inspire turns shopping into a social media experience
Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company in the world, and it’s constantly finding ways to present products to potential buyers. This involves serving as many products in its customers’ faces as possible. However, according to Phone Arena the company is changing things up a bit. Amazon introduced its new Inspire feed, and it basically turns Amazon shopping into a social media experience.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
Android Headlines
This latest IKEA speaker can also light your room
Ikea is a big name in home appliances and furniture. It sells all sorts of neat and interesting devices, and these include speakers. According to Engadget, this latest Ikea Symfonisk speaker actually doubles as a floor lamp. It’s one of those combinations of devices that you never think about, but when someone makes it, it makes all the sense in the world.
Android Headlines
Horizon Forbidden West gets PS5-exclusive expansion in April
Cyberpunk 2077 fans aren’t the only ones who can rejoice over an expansion showcase at last night’s Game Awards event, as Horizon Forbidden West received an announcement for one as well called ‘Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.’. The expansion will be a PS5-exclusive release and it’s set...
Android Headlines
Here's all the PlayStation demos released for The Game Awards
Last night during The Game Awards a handful of new demos were launched for PlayStation owners. This includes the highly anticipated upcoming title Forspoken, and a few others worth checking out. Because, hey demos are free and why not see if you like the game before buying it?. There are...
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Android Headlines
Twitter will soon tell you if you're shadowbanned
Twitter is currently working on a new user-focused feature, it will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. This has been announced by the company’s owner himself, Elon Musk. Twitter will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. Musk tweeted out the news by saying...
Android Headlines
Which Disney Bundle is right for you?
Now that the ad-supported tier of Disney+ is finally available – at least in the US – it’s time to take a look at the many different versions of the Disney Bundle and find out which streaming bundle is the best for everyone. Disney is giving users a bit more flexibility now with these bundles, since there is one that only includes Disney+ and Hulu, without ESPN+.
Android Headlines
How to view your Ring Cameras on the Web
Ring makes it easy to keep an eye on your home from virtually anywhere. Just open a web browser, and you’ll be good to go. Which is super convenient, if you don’t want to hold your phone all the time, or have it taking up your smart display or TV. And since Ring discontinued the desktop app in January 2022, this is the best way to do it.
AdWeek
Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop
Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
livingetc.com
Sorry, but that viral 'criss-cross' office chair from Amazon is probably going to ruin your back...
It's easy to get sucked in to making an impulse purchase of something you've seen on TikTok. After all, chances are anything that's made it to your For You page is going to be a clever idea that will have you thinking 'why hasn't anyone thought of that before?'. As...
Android Headlines
Diablo IV will launch in June 2023
Last night’s The Game Awards 2022 had plenty to show excited gamers but while some of it was expected, there were a few surprises, and the release date announcement for Diablo IV was one of them. Following a Diablo IV themed performance by Halsey and a very exciting cinematic, Blizzard revealed the release date to be June 6. The studio had already confirmed the game would be dropping in 2023 but there was never a concrete date.
Android Headlines
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
If you’re still on the hunt for a gift for someone this year, we have you covered with the perfect gift, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5. This is the best smartwatch out there for Android users right now who want a full-featured smartwatch that does plenty and ticks all the right boxes on price, functionality, and style.
