BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby
Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Heineken Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
BBC
Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final: Rangers v Hibernian preview
Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final - Rangers v Hibernian. Venue: Tynecastle Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT. Rangers hope to extend their unbeaten domestic record this season when they take on Hibernian in the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final at Tynecastle on Sunday. Malky Thomson's league...
From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
BBC
World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'
A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
BBC
Relive Warrington v Lopez: Leeds Warrior loses IBF title
What a remarkable end to a dramatic day of sport. Luis Alberto Lopez has caused a major upset to take the IBF featherweight title, and leave Josh Warrington with major questions as to what paths he takes next. As mentioned below, highlights will be available on the BBC Sport website...
