The City of Oneonta invites you to show your passion and talent in a big way within the Oneonta community. You or your organization can apply to create a mural, plant flowers, string lights, display positive signs, and so much more. Displaying your passion is so important and the Oneonta Community Initiative program wants to reward you for doing it. By applying on www.destinationoneonta.com/oci-program, you or your organization could be the one of many projects to be granted 200 to 1000 dollars in funds toward your own positive change in Oneonta.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO