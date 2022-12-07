ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for early Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 5:00AM Sunday, December 11th until 7:00AM Monday, December 12th. The area in the Advisory includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties. Snow is expected in the Advisory area. Total snow accumulations...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Clouds build in later Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 40° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 24° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight temperatures close to 20 for the low. More on our next chance of rain below: TONIGHT: Low temperatures tonight around 20. There will be partly cloudy conditions with clouds gradually decreasing in the overnight […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Elmira loses second straight game to Watertown

The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon Holds Book Signing

Riverow Bookstore hosted Town of Owego Historian Peter C. Gordon this afternoon. Gordon held a book signing to celebrate the publishing of his two latest works -- which examine the history of Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County. The books themselves were written in the late 19th century -- now edited...
OWEGO, NY
WETM

2022 Ernie Davis Award nominees revealed

The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible Fire Department Merger to be Discussed

ELIMRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A possible merger of fire department of the Village and Town of Horseheads, along with Elmira Heights will be the topic of discussion tonight at the 360Aurora. The Horseheads Town Council will meet with the Horseheads and Elmira Heights Boards of Trustees about the possibility of having a Joint Fire District.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
whcuradio.com

Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
ITHACA, NY
thestatetimes.com

Get Funds to Make Your Mark on Oneonta

The City of Oneonta invites you to show your passion and talent in a big way within the Oneonta community. You or your organization can apply to create a mural, plant flowers, string lights, display positive signs, and so much more. Displaying your passion is so important and the Oneonta Community Initiative program wants to reward you for doing it. By applying on www.destinationoneonta.com/oci-program, you or your organization could be the one of many projects to be granted 200 to 1000 dollars in funds toward your own positive change in Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
WETM

Elmira girls hoops tops M-E & Friday scoreboard

The Express get a win at home 67-53.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

