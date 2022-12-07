Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa
Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
Bucs Tom Brady Going Back To San Fran But Says “I’m Not A 49ers Fan Anymore”
TAMPA, Fla. – Bucs Tom Bray was a huge San Francisco 49ers fan idolizing Joe Montana. But Brady wants to make sure everyone knows that he was a fan. and is not a fan now. You see, he’ll be going up against the 49ers Sunday in Santa
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Buccaneers Week 14 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
No Huddle Podcast: Talking Brock Purdy and 49ers’ Playoff Expectations With John Chapman
(Episode 195) - John Chapman of the 49ers Rush Podcast joins Al Sacco, Zain Naqvi, and Brian Renick. The guys have already printed shirts for the Brock Purdy hype train and discuss what to expect from the rookie quarterback going forward. They also dive into potential NFC playoff matchups and the 49ers' weaknesses.
Brock Purdy’s leadership, confidence impressing 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams
When Brock Purdy steps into a huddle, the San Francisco 49ers offense knows he's in complete control. That's something commonplace with veteran quarterbacks who have been through the trials and tribulations of the NFL. Except Purdy is a 22-year-old rookie who has yet to start an NFL game. One of...
49ers Notebook: Purdy on his confidence; We got your back, rook; Coaches evaluate the QB; Brady coming to town
All week, San Francisco 49ers teammates have praised their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, lauding his confidence and composure in this past weekend's big win over the Miami Dolphins. Of course, none of that surprised 49ers players. It's what they've seen from the 22-year-old since he arrived in the NFL. "You...
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
Schefter: 49ers DE Nick Bosa will play vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pass rusher has been dealing with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "hamstring irritation" all week. While it kept Bosa from practicing, it doesn't look like it will keep him from chasing down quarterback Tom Brady.
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Buccaneers in Week 14
The red-hot San Francisco 49ers look to extend their five-game winning streak this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy is now the quarterback, and if he can replicate his performance against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers should improve their record to 9-4. Here are some keys the 49ers must commit to defeating the Buccaneers.
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, from Davey O'Brien to Caleb Williams
Believe it or not, a majority of the 88 Heisman Trophies have not been handed out to quarterbacks. When looking at the progression of college football over time, this did not become a quarterback-centric sport until the late 1980s. Andre Ware’s Heisman Trophy for Houston in 1989, under a modernized...
Pelissero: Best-case scenario is Jimmy Garoppolo serves as 49ers’ backup deep in the playoffs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't slamming the door on the possibility that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might return at some point during the playoffs. The team isn't even sure yet if they will place Garoppolo on its injured reserve list. Garoppolo is expected to miss seven to eight...
John Lynch: 49ers won’t place Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't be headed to injured reserve. General manager John Lynch confirmed that this morning. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," Lynch told KNBR's Paul McCaffrey and Markus Boucher. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
Why one Bucs insider believes Tom Brady-to-49ers in 2023 makes sense
In 2020, Tom Brady was coming off one of his more unspectacular seasons—for Tom Brady, that is. Most felt the quarterback, then entering his 21st NFL season, was trending downward. One team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a flier on the future Hall of Famer. Brady led them to a Super Bowl championship in his first season there, making those who doubted him look foolish.
49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk among the finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Last month, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was announced as the San Francisco 49ers' nominee for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The NFL has reported that the 49ers fullback is among the eight finalists for the award. Juszczyk is a finalist for the award for the third-consecutive season. The award...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on IR decisions, Purdy’s good week of practice; Bosa evades hamstring talk
The San Francisco 49ers can designate two more players to return from the injured reserve list. They would like to use those opportunities on running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, bolstering the offense and defense for the playoffs. That means that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive tackle...
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson ahead of game vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore has been ruled out and is expected to miss a few weeks with a knee sprain.
Why Christian McCaffrey has been the 49ers offensive MVP since his arrival
The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster move ahead of the trade deadline when they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 second-rounder, third-rounder, and fourth-rounder, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder. At the time, the trade was met with mixed emotions from fans and...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa questionable for Sunday due to ‘legit’ hamstring issue
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his third consecutive practice after emerging from this past weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as some hamstring irritation. Bosa is listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game.
The 49ers defense has restored its “elite” status from the beginning of the season
The San Francisco 49ers began the season with a 3-2 record, but were marred by inconsistencies on the offensive end until their dominant 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Instead, the 49ers were propelled by their defense, which had a strong balance between the front seven and...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0