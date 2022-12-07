San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't be headed to injured reserve. General manager John Lynch confirmed that this morning. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," Lynch told KNBR's Paul McCaffrey and Markus Boucher. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO