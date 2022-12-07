Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The woman...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
Man accused of murdering Mariah Woods to appear in court
Man accused of murdering Mariah Woods to appear in court
Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning. According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started...
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents
'These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:' District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted a...
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
Cape Fear Foodie: On Thyme Restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the year winding down, you have to forgive me for slowing down a tad on my food reviews. Between travel, gift purchases, Christmas decorations, gatherings, the inevitable weight gain and inherent laziness while binging my favorite holiday movies ... I haven’t had much time to dine out.
UScellular donates truck full of food items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a visit on Dec. 9. UScellular donated items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard for families in need, including kitchen supplies, canned goods, and other food items. The nonprofit organization, which distributes emergency food, was donated a truck full of grocery items that will help to...
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads across...
Burgwin-Wright House to host Holiday Open House and craft market
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is inviting the community to its free Holiday Open House and craft market on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the gardens, the craft market will feature over 30 local artists and artisans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later on, guests can...
Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As people continue to give back this holiday season, more than 150 families in need will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the staff at Novant Health. Novant employees from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties teamed up to ‘adopt’ families from across the Cape...
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary
