Tentative trial date set for man accused of killing NC teenager in 2018
More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said.
WECT
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted a...
Hamlet Police charge Scotland County man with attempted murder
HAMLET — A Scotland County man is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend by shooting into her car in Hamlet. According to Maj. Hudson Chitwood of the Hamlet Police Department, a woman drove to the station around 7 a.m. Thursday morning with bullet holes in her windshield. She...
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
wpde.com
Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
cbs17
‘I stole it’: SC man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance, crashing on highway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it along Highway 501 in Horry County, according to June Wood with the City of Conway. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more,...
WECT
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police officer injured, two men facing charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Police say an officer was injured early Friday morning. Police say officers tried to talk with two men who were walking near 9th and Castle Streets just before 1:30 a.m. Police say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run off, but was caught moments later...
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday. Kimrey’s murder trial has been delayed several times. He is charged with first-degree murder. District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo that Kimrey is scheduled to […]
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
jocoreport.com
68 Illegal Gambling Machines Seized During Search Warrant
HARNETT COUNTY – On Thursday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the 210 Biz Center, located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel. The Sheriff’s Office seized $16,985 in cash and 68 gaming machines. Four employees were arrested and charged with felony...
Johnston County father guilty on charges after 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself
Warren Tyler Oser pleaded guilty to failure to store firearms to protect a minor in Johnston County.
cbs17
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by “many suspects” in the early hours of Friday, the town’s police department confirmed to CBS 17. According to Lillington Police Captain Goodman* a gray jeep Cherokee pulled into the John...
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
WECT
Man pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud case in Brunswick Co. Superior Court
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Terry Lee Sayre pleaded guilty, was given 5 years on probation and ordered to pay $31,882.50 to the North Carolina Medicaid Program in connection to a fraud case heard in Brunswick County Superior Court. Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Sayre pleaded guilty to felony...
Charges likely in deadly November Lumberton crash, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Charges are likely in a deadly Lumberton crash in November, police said on Friday. The crash happened at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive and NC 41 South, according to police. A car driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling North on NC 41 South when […]
Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
WECT
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
Comments / 1