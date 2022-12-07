ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
wpde.com

Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington police officer injured, two men facing charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Police say an officer was injured early Friday morning. Police say officers tried to talk with two men who were walking near 9th and Castle Streets just before 1:30 a.m. Police say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run off, but was caught moments later...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Man accused of killing Mariah Woods to appear in court Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —  Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday. Kimrey’s murder trial has been delayed several times. He is charged with first-degree murder. District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo that Kimrey is scheduled to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

68 Illegal Gambling Machines Seized During Search Warrant

HARNETT COUNTY – On Thursday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the 210 Biz Center, located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel. The Sheriff’s Office seized $16,985 in cash and 68 gaming machines. Four employees were arrested and charged with felony...
BUNNLEVEL, NC
WBTW News13

Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

