Read full article on original website
Related
Fantasy football Week 14 inactives: Status for Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker III and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars inactive players: Will QB Trevor Lawrence play?
The big question heading into the Tennessee Titans game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars has been answered. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) in an AFC South showdown from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After missing practice and being listed as questionable throughout the week with a toe injury, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as active for Sunday's game and is expected to start. ...
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Blow Double-Digit Leads At Historic Rate
The record for the Las Vegas Raiders would look a lot different if they could hold onto a lead. The Raiders, guided by first-year head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, blew another golden opportunity Thursday night as they let another double-digit advantage slip away in the second half, this time to the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield — yes, Baker Mayfield.
Yardbarker
Sits For Week 14 In Fantasy Football
I believe in the Jets’ defense which is why Davis is on my list of sits for week 14. I am not going as far as saying you should bench Stefon Diggs. I think he is an elite receiver that can torch any defense. Davis I do not believe is that caliber. The Jets’ secondary has been great against the pass and this has the potential to be a gritty defensive battle. Be careful with Davis this week.
49ers Star DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Bucs
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, was listed as questionable after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury. While it’s surprising...
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
NFL Fines Patriots QB Mac Jones For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will have a little less money to do holiday shopping this year. The NFL hit the second-year signal-caller with a $10,609 fine due to what the league office deemed unsportsmanlike conduct on a play that occurred late in New England’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
How Draymond Green Addressed Jordan Poole Fight Before Game Vs. Celtics
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has battled to resettle as a veteran leader following one viral preseason incident that involved a teammate. Before the start of the regular season, Green found himself in the center of media scrutiny after he delivered a vicious right-handed blow to the face of Jordan Poole during a team practice. After video footage of the graphic and one-sided physical alteration was leaked, many outsiders began to add their two cents on the controversial matter at hand.
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
NFL Rumors: How Tom Brady Plans To Approach Free Agency
Tom Brady is in the process of fulfilling a goal he set for himself long ago: playing in the NFL at age 45. But just because the legendary quarterback reached that milestone doesn’t necessarily mean he’s preparing to ride off into the sunset this offseason. When Brady came...
Jason Garrett Reportedly Candidate For Stanford Head Coach Job
Jason Garrett has been away from the gridiron for a year, and it appears his NBC Sports job could be a one-and-done. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach reportedly is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel on Thursday. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is one of the other finalists for the position. Former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are no longer in the running for the job after speaking with Stanford, according to The Athletic.
LeBron James talks criticizing media over Jerry Jones photo: 'I am definitely woke that’s for sure'
LeBron James described himself as "woke" when he explained what he was trying to do last month talking about Jerry Jones' photo from 1957.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?
It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
Who's won the Heisman Trophy? College football winners list
The Heisman Trophy is given annually to the most outstanding college football player. Learn more about Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and other winners.
Trevor Lawrence is Expected to Start Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence was able to practice Friday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week, but he was able to put in a limited practice Friday. Lawrence is expected to start Sunday for the Jaguars when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans. Anyone who saw his knee get twisted like a pretzel during the game last week is probably stunned that he won’t miss any time.
Patriots Injury Report: Five Starters Miss Thursday’s Practice
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Five players missed Thursday’s practice in New England, including offensive tackle Trent Brown and receiver Jakobi Meyers. Brown still is dealing with an illness that’s plagued him for multiple weeks, while Meyers suffered a concussion during the final minutes of last Thursday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots Mailbag: Who Should Lead Pats’ Offense In 2023?
Mailbag time! Let’s dive right into your New England Patriots questions. Why on earth does Matt Patricia still have a job? And why is Kendrick Bourne in the dog house for speaking the truth?. Bill Belichick said this week that he feels “good” about the Patriots’ offensive setup and...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0