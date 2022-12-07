Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call
Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
click orlando
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Parade returns this Saturday, multiple road closures in effect
The highly popular Ocala Christmas Parade will return this Saturday, December 10 for its 66th installment, and those traveling to the event can expect multiple road closures and detours. The City of Ocala has provided a list of the road closures and detours that will be effective on the day...
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign
A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign. Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
ocala-news.com
Belleview mayor invites residents to take part in Christmas Light Contest
Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski’s annual Christmas Light Contest will be held later this month, and residents with festive home decorations could be eligible for prizes. According to the City of Belleview, all decorated homes in the city’s four quadrants will take part in the contest, as long as the holiday decorations are on display by no later than Tuesday, December 20.
WCJB
One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
WCJB
Agreement set between prosecutors and Chiefland teacher arrested for having a gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail. Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday. Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in...
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
County squashes controversial crematorium plans
To the relief of residents of an Ocala neighborhood, Marion County commissioners this week put an end to a funeral home’s plans to build a crematory near their homes. After hearing from residents, environmental experts and health professionals, the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to deny Ocala Memorial Gardens Inc.’s request for a permit to build the crematory on a 20.41-acre lot of open land at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 5740 S Pine Ave.
WCJB
Authorities search for suspect after Toys-for-Tots donation box stolen from store
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run Toys-for-Tots say someone stole a donation box with as much as $800 from a store in Marion County. On the security video, a white male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s approaches the check out register at the Dollar General on southeast Hwy-484 in Belleview.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County thief steals over $21,000 from a man's bank account
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who reportedly stole $21,000 from a person's bank account. Deputies said they received a call from an "out-of-state individual" who said over $21,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account at a Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road.
Comments / 11