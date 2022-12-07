ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call

Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart

A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital

A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign

A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign. Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview mayor invites residents to take part in Christmas Light Contest

Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski’s annual Christmas Light Contest will be held later this month, and residents with festive home decorations could be eligible for prizes. According to the City of Belleview, all decorated homes in the city’s four quadrants will take part in the contest, as long as the holiday decorations are on display by no later than Tuesday, December 20.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
ALACHUA, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

County squashes controversial crematorium plans

To the relief of residents of an Ocala neighborhood, Marion County commissioners this week put an end to a funeral home’s plans to build a crematory near their homes. After hearing from residents, environmental experts and health professionals, the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to deny Ocala Memorial Gardens Inc.’s request for a permit to build the crematory on a 20.41-acre lot of open land at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 5740 S Pine Ave.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County thief steals over $21,000 from a man's bank account

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who reportedly stole $21,000 from a person's bank account. Deputies said they received a call from an "out-of-state individual" who said over $21,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account at a Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy