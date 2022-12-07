The coyote who attacked a two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills last week was captured and euthanized by wildlife officials. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers worked around the clock in attempts to capture the animal, which bit and dragged a two-year-old child on Dec. 2 in broad daylight. "On Dec. 9, our partners at the USDA Wildlife Services worked with wildlife officers and successfully trapped a coyote in the immediate vicinity off the street where the attack occurred," said Patrick Foy, the Public Information Officer with California Department of Fish and Wildlife.Foy said that a DNA sample was taken of the coyote and compared to a sample that officers had taken from the girls' pants, which came back as a perfect match."The coyote was euthanized," Foy said. The girl's mother, Shira Eliyaheo, spoke with CBS reporters last week, noting that the girl was recovering at home after receiving treatment and getting a rabies shot at a nearby hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO