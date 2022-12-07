Read full article on original website
Authorities search for at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and […]
scvnews.com
LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report
On Nov. 29, the victim was visiting family on the 22100 block of Barrington Way in Saugus. While enroute to the location, a Toyota Prius almost collided with the victim. After arriving to the residence on Barrington Way, approximately 15-20 minutes later, the victim heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and was confronted by two male Hispanics and a female Hispanic.
signalscv.com
LASD: Juvenile suspect arrest part of probe into house party shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives Friday confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile suspect as part of their investigation into an Oct. 30 shooting at a house party in Canyon Country. Court records obtained by The Signal indicate that witnesses, victims and suspects reported a series of events...
Man Arrested For Theft, Forgery After Lengthy Investigation
A man was arrested on several charges of identity theft and forgery Friday after deputies with the Crime Impact Team led a continuous investigation in search of him. Deputies had been continuously searching for a man identified to have several active warrants regarding theft, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The ...
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in a local park. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a person down and not responding.
LASD task force predicts fentanyl will be "number one cause" of overdose deaths in coming years
A task force devoted to preventing overdose deaths in Los Angeles County has made a harrowing prediction as the amount of fentanyl-related incidents continues to skyrocket nationwide. "Very shortly here, fentanyl is going to be the new number one cause of overdose deaths as far as controlled substances are concerned," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Captain Brandon Dean, who works with the departments Overdose Response Task Force. Formed in July, the task force consists of investigators from a number of different bureaus, working to prevent drug overdose deaths from the source. "If we're able to link that person that sold that controlled...
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
SUV Plows into Donut Shop; Child and Mother Injured
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A mother and child were injured after an SUV plowed into a busy donut shop in the Canyon Country neighborhood within the city of Santa Clarita. The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Yum Yum Donuts shop on the 16500...
Man Assaulted After Car Almost Collides With Him
A man was reportedly assaulted last Tuesday after a car nearly collided with him while he was on his way to visit family. On Nov. 29, a man visiting family in Saugus was allegedly assaulted after nearly being involved in a crash with a Toyota Prius, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita ...
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police tracked down and arrested six smash and grab robbers from Long Beach
On April 28, 2022 at approximately 2pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to The Jewelry Exchange located near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way in reference to a smash and grab robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that six masked suspects brandishing handguns, entered the business and began...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
KHTS Discusses THC, Fentanyl Poisoning In SCV
In the face of a wave of deadly Fentanyl overdoses in Santa Clarita, KHTS sat down with Cary Quashen of Action Drug Rehab Center to discuss the real impact of this dangerous drug. The conversation comes after a recent rise in THC and fentanyl overdoses in schools across the nation, with children in middle schools ...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
knock-la.com
LASD Deputies Violently Arrest Disabled Transgender Woman in West Hollywood
This week, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station violently arrested a disabled transgender woman inside of her home for resisting arrest. Annie Jump Vicente, 31, is a former employee of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office. She worked as a Venice constituent...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
Coyote that attacked two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills captured, euthanized
The coyote who attacked a two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills last week was captured and euthanized by wildlife officials. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers worked around the clock in attempts to capture the animal, which bit and dragged a two-year-old child on Dec. 2 in broad daylight. "On Dec. 9, our partners at the USDA Wildlife Services worked with wildlife officers and successfully trapped a coyote in the immediate vicinity off the street where the attack occurred," said Patrick Foy, the Public Information Officer with California Department of Fish and Wildlife.Foy said that a DNA sample was taken of the coyote and compared to a sample that officers had taken from the girls' pants, which came back as a perfect match."The coyote was euthanized," Foy said. The girl's mother, Shira Eliyaheo, spoke with CBS reporters last week, noting that the girl was recovering at home after receiving treatment and getting a rabies shot at a nearby hospital.
