scvnews.com

LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report

On Nov. 29, the victim was visiting family on the 22100 block of Barrington Way in Saugus. While enroute to the location, a Toyota Prius almost collided with the victim. After arriving to the residence on Barrington Way, approximately 15-20 minutes later, the victim heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and was confronted by two male Hispanics and a female Hispanic.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: Juvenile suspect arrest part of probe into house party shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives Friday confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile suspect as part of their investigation into an Oct. 30 shooting at a house party in Canyon Country. Court records obtained by The Signal indicate that witnesses, victims and suspects reported a series of events...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in a local park. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a person down and not responding.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

LASD task force predicts fentanyl will be "number one cause" of overdose deaths in coming years

A task force devoted to preventing overdose deaths in Los Angeles County has made a harrowing prediction as the amount of fentanyl-related incidents continues to skyrocket nationwide. "Very shortly here, fentanyl is going to be the new number one cause of overdose deaths as far as controlled substances are concerned," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Captain Brandon Dean, who works with the departments Overdose Response Task Force. Formed in July, the task force consists of investigators from a number of different bureaus, working to prevent drug overdose deaths from the source. "If we're able to link that person that sold that controlled...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning.  Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS Discusses THC, Fentanyl Poisoning In SCV

In the face of a wave of deadly Fentanyl overdoses in Santa Clarita, KHTS sat down with Cary Quashen of Action Drug Rehab Center to discuss the real impact of this dangerous drug. The conversation comes after a recent rise in THC and fentanyl overdoses in schools across the nation, with children in middle schools ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Coyote that attacked two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills captured, euthanized

The coyote who attacked a two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills last week was captured and euthanized by wildlife officials. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers worked around the clock in attempts to capture the animal, which bit and dragged a two-year-old child on Dec. 2 in broad daylight. "On Dec. 9, our partners at the USDA Wildlife Services worked with wildlife officers and successfully trapped a coyote in the immediate vicinity off the street where the attack occurred," said Patrick Foy, the Public Information Officer with California Department of Fish and Wildlife.Foy said that a DNA sample was taken of the coyote and compared to a sample that officers had taken from the girls' pants, which came back as a perfect match."The coyote was euthanized," Foy said. The girl's mother, Shira Eliyaheo, spoke with CBS reporters last week, noting that the girl was recovering at home after receiving treatment and getting a rabies shot at a nearby hospital. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

