Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Ex-FBI Investigator Speculates University Of Idaho Murders Were A Targeted Attack By Someone In Students' 'Orbit'
A former FBI investigator shared his theory about the University of Idaho murders as the killer behind the quadruple homicide remains at large, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday, Bill Daly appeared on a TV segment to discuss the case and was asked his thoughts about the killings being a random or targeted attack.Daly said authorities have handled it "very well" thus far, noting they don't want to further distress the community nor signal something to a killer.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on...
Gonzalo Lopez's escape from prison bus aided by staffing shortages and security lapses, TDCJ finds
For the first time, officials are offering a glimpse inside the prison bus that failed to keep inmate Gonzalo Lopez held before he managed to escape.
Coroner seeks DNA from relatives of missing men to ID remains linked to suspected serial killer: "These people are someone's son"
An Indiana coroner's office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Missouri inmate released after 27 years, with help from the judge who sentenced him
Missouri inmate Bobby Bostic was serving a 241-year sentence for a series of robberies he committed when he was only 16. Bostic, now 43, changed his life in prison. He went to school and read and wrote books, even though he had no hope of ever getting out. CBS News was there when Bostic was released thanks to the judge who first put him behind bars.
Law enforcement agencies across the country made several record-setting fentanyl busts in 2022
Law enforcement agencies across the country made record setting fentanyl busts in 2022 after the drug has become the primary driver of the opioid crisis in recent years.
DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources
Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
Idaho Student Murders Crime Scene Could Reveal if Suspect Is Serial Killer
"Certainly not insinuating that this is a serial offender but from the outside looking in, you can't rule it out," one expert told Newsweek.
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
Idaho Murders Update: Police Say Victim's Dog Did Not Tamper Crime Scene
The Moscow Police Department on Monday said "officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene."
WRAL
3D printing helps mom with impaired vision see her baby
Pregnant women get to see their fetus with an ultrasound, but that wasn't an option for a Nebraska woman who's visually impaired. See how 3D printing let her have a similar experience. Pregnant women get to see their fetus with an ultrasound, but that wasn't an option for a Nebraska...
Attorney general requests execution warrant for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches
The Arizona attorney general has requested a warrant of execution for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches. The state supreme court gave the attorney general until Wednesday to respond to Gunches, who is requesting to be executed as soon as possible. In a motion filed on November 25, Aaron Gunches asked the state supreme court to issue a death warrant, "so that justice may be lawfully served and give closure to the victim's family." ...
Investigators untangling the Idaho student slayings face a ‘daunting task’: Parsing the DNA
The search for whoever fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students last month includes examining an enormous amount of biological and digital evidence, a kaleidoscope of potential clues — some obvious, some unseen and some that may lead to wrong answers. No suspect has been publicly identified, no weapon...
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own DNA company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
Prison failures led to Whitey Bulger's murder, Justice Department report says
A new Justice Department watchdog report reveals a botched prison transfer led to the death of notorious gangster Whitey Bulger, who was beaten by fellow inmates.
