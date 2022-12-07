ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-FBI Investigator Speculates University Of Idaho Murders Were A Targeted Attack By Someone In Students' 'Orbit'

A former FBI investigator shared his theory about the University of Idaho murders as the killer behind the quadruple homicide remains at large, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday, Bill Daly appeared on a TV segment to discuss the case and was asked his thoughts about the killings being a random or targeted attack.Daly said authorities have handled it "very well" thus far, noting they don't want to further distress the community nor signal something to a killer.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on...
DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance

The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
3D printing helps mom with impaired vision see her baby

Pregnant women get to see their fetus with an ultrasound, but that wasn't an option for a Nebraska woman who's visually impaired. See how 3D printing let her have a similar experience. Pregnant women get to see their fetus with an ultrasound, but that wasn't an option for a Nebraska...
Attorney general requests execution warrant for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches

The Arizona attorney general has requested a warrant of execution for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches. The state supreme court gave the attorney general until Wednesday to respond to Gunches, who is requesting to be executed as soon as possible. In a motion filed on November 25, Aaron Gunches asked the state supreme court to issue a death warrant, "so that justice may be lawfully served and give closure to the victim's family." ...
