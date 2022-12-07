ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDAM-TV

Boil water notice lifted in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall has announced the boil water notice, which affected a section of the town, has been lifted. According to Mayor Joel Lofton, a contractor installing fiber optic internet breached a water line near the center of town Wednesday. Many residents experienced low or no pressure.
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Bridge along East 8th Street in Petal closed for inspection

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small bridge in Petal is closed until further notice. The bridge along Eat 8th Street, leading to Petal Upper Elementary has been closed to traffic for inspection. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. “We’re in the...
PETAL, MS
WDSU

Fog Tonight & Storms on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Patchy to dense fog returns tonight and into early morning Sunday. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for our local lakes, portions of the coast, Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi (for now. By mid-morning Sunday, a frontal band will move over the Northshore and sweep out fog from northwest to southeast across SELA.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Cities connected by rail hoping to get holiday shopping boost

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Hattiesburg and Laurel are hoping to give holiday shopping a boost by rail. The City Beautiful and the Hub City both got together Saturday to promote both cities’ local businesses. Locals from Hattiesburg got the chance to support their neighbor and Laurel shoppers...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

C Spire increases speed, capacity in the Pine Belt

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire announced that it has increased speed and capacity at a dozen locations in the Pine Belt. “The Pine Belt area has always been very important to C Spire,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless markets for C Spire. “In fact, Hattiesburg was the first market where we began offering cellular service back in 1989. Increasing our network speed and capacity and keeping up with the needs of our customers is very important to C Spire.”
RIDGELAND, MS
WDAM-TV

Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

First GeoTour in Mississippi launches Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have heard of a Geocache, but what makes this a GeoTour?. VISITHattiesburg and Hub City Cache combined with their sponsors to make this GeoTour possible. The goal is to explore places you wouldn’t normally go to while still seeing the sights that Hattiesburg has to offer.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS

